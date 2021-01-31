Kellys happy with Angus breed genetics

KEEPING farming in the family is the aim of the Kelly family.

David Kelly's mother originally had some land in Wongan Hills and over the years, David, along with two brothers Brian and Peter, worked to save enough money to acquire more land and build the farm to where it is now.

After growing the farm, the brothers split it up between themselves, with David maintaining the Wongan Hills property.

The family farm now consists of two properties -one at Wongan Hills and the second at Bindoon.

It was in 2002 that David and Winsome decided to expand purchasing the Bindoon property for a combined total of 6000 arable hectares.

In addition, they also lease some land in the area.

The Wongan Hills property is now managed and worked by David's son Scott.

David is still involved with the farm but it is primarily worked by his grandson Kristan who moved back to the farm after working fly-in, fly-out on the mines for five years and has now been working on the Bindoon farm for three years.

Kristan said he was looking for a change of scenery from the mines and couldn't think of anything else he'd rather be doing.

Across the properties, the family manages three enterprises including a substantial cropping program totalling 3600 hectares of canola, wheat, barley, oats and lupins.

They also have a sheep operation which consists of 1800 purebred Merino ewes and a Merino stud named Northwich.

Their third enterprise is a cattle herd, which is made up of 120 purebred Angus breeders.

In addition to family members, they also employ two permanent staff as well as casuals during the busier times of the year such as seeding and harvest.

"We have plenty of people to make it all happen," Kristan said.

The Bindoon property was originally owned by a station, so when David first purchased the farm there was only a couple of Angus and a few Kimberley wild cows left on the farm.

So he gradually culled out the Kimberley cattle and built up the Angus numbers to where they are now.

Its the ease of marketing and quiet temperament of the Angus that the Kellys enjoy about the breed.

"At the moment Angus are very popular, we have no issues trying to sell them," David said.

The Kelly family runs a breeding herd of 120 purebred Angus breeders. They like running them due to their good temperament and ease of marketing.

Another benefit of the Angus is their ability to gain weight quickly without gaining excessive fat.

"It makes them perfect for most butchers," Kristan said.

They are also highly durable and handle the weather conditions very well.

Kristan said he also liked that it is very easy to track the genetics of Angus bulls because they have been well documented.

"It's easy to trace bloodlines, especially at a sale," he said.

The Kellys join their cattle between July 28 and September 28 for calving in mid-April.

Calving is in April to ensure there is enough feed available for the cattle.

As for sourcing their bulls, they have been using the Gandy family's Gandy Angus stud for the past four to five years.

The calves are sold as weaners when they reach 300kg liveweight, either through saleyards or to abattoirs.

The majority of their weaners are sold through the Muchea Livestock Centre in the annual S & C Livestock weaner sale held in the second week of December.

Both David and Kristan said that the market had been very strong and they have seen some exceptional prices.

"It's probably the strongest it has been in nearly 12 years," Kristan said.

The Kellys believe that the prices will remain strong for at least another year, but said it depends on the demand coming from the Eastern States.

"Market values will be high until they get their breeding numbers back on track and start producing high-quality beef again," Kristan said.

Despite their cropping enterprise being their main income source, the cattle enterprise is also a strong contributor of cashflow.

When comparing the sheep and cattle operations Kristan said for the first time in 12 years the cattle have out-performed the sheep in terms of profit.

"The cattle have been doing very well," Kristan said.

Aa a testament to the market conditions, the Kellys sold their weaners a month earlier than usual but still managed to make more than they did in 2019.

To meet their breeding objectives they are strict when selecting their cattle, with any cattle with a bad temperament, poor physical condition and or fertility being culled.

All the females are pregnancy tested annually and cows that are not pregnant after their first joining are sold straight away.

The past couple of seasons have been reasonably good according to David, but he said their annual rainfall had fallen below the area average.

"We used to get 660mm (26 inches) but now we get about 460mm (18 inches)," David said.

Early rains in 2020 helped to establish the pastures and consistent showers throughout the year helped maintain the cattle feed base.

Pasture varieties that are sown for the cattle include a mix of French Seradella, Dalkeith clover and ryegrass.

As more feed for the cattle, the Kellys also grow their own hay supply, cutting 500 rolls in 2020.

"It depends on the year as to how much hay we grow, in 2019 we did 1000 rolls," Kristan said.

Despite a reasonable season, the drop in rainfall has meant that water has become a concern and they rely heavily on dams.

While they have one bore and a spring, they'll still need plenty of rainfall in 2021.

"We are hoping for a good season," he said.

As for improvements to their operation, they are striving to increase their 200-day weight gain rate.