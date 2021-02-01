Proud supporter of regional communities

BORN in Katanning, Peter Rundle worked on his farm and as a contractor drafting sheep at his local saleyards before being appointed as chairman of the Great Southern Development Commission (GSDC) by former National Party leader Brendon Grylls in 2009.

Appointed as a member of the WA Regional Development Trust in 2011 (responsible for providing advice to the Regional Development Minister on the Royalties for Regions fund) these experiences helped shape his views as a politician after being elected to the seat of Roe at the March 2017 State election for The Nationals WA.

Mr Rundle hopes to again be given the opportunity to advocate for regional communities and the agricultural sector at the March 2021 State election.

Farm Weekly journalist Bree Swift spoke to Mr Rundle about who inspires him, the causes he is most passionate about and what challenges he thinks the State's agricultural sector will face this year.

QUESTION: What did you want to be when you were younger?

ANSWER: When I was younger I loved being on the farm and everything associated with it, so I was always leaning that way.

My parents June and Bronte formed my early years of appreciating the land and working on constantly improving it for the future.

Their passion for farming was something I always admired.

Commerce was something that I was also interested in as I went through school.

Q: Can you tell me about your experience as a farmer in Katanning and how this has shaped your views on the agricultural industry?

A: I have always loved farming.

The WA Nationals member for Roe, Peter Rundle at Esperance Port.

I was lucky to go on an agricultural exchange to Switzerland and Canada for 13 months when I was 19 which gave me a good perspective on what happens overseas.

On my return I spent time both working onfarm and contracting, including drafting sheep at the Katanning Saleyards.

That helped me to understand the importance of the sheep industry and led me to being involved in the likes of the design and build of the Great Southern Regional Saleyards at Katanning.

On our family farm we are also involved in landcare which has taught me the value of looking after our land as an asset for future generations.

The other thing that amazes me is the changing technologies in farming, whether it be in cropping or stock management and how quickly it evolves.

Q: How do you balance your role on the farm with your political career?

A: In my first year as the Member for Roe I was trying to manage the farm as well as settling into political life and looking after constituents.

It is very difficult to do two jobs properly at the same time.

I have some neighbours who are excellent farmers and we lease and share farm together.

This means I can still be involved and interested but haven't got the time constraints that I had previously.

I also have first-hand experience with seasonal and water issues that many farmers in my electorate are going through.

Q: You were appointed chairman of the Great Southern Development Commission (GSDC) by Brendon Grylls in 2009 and served in the role for seven years.

Mr Rundle said his Katanning farm, Ucarro, had provided him with first hand experience of the challenges WA farmers face.

How did this experience shape your views of the regions and regional development?

A: I had always been involved in my community however my appointment to the GSDC took my regional understanding to another level.

This was a golden period where the full value of Royalties for Regions (RfR) was seen and the value of local decision-making at the GSDC was important.

Our area covered Woodanilling in the north to Albany and Jerramungup in the south and we had a good spread of board members who understood the local issues.

We also worked hard on the Regional Blueprint which was a valuable document for future regional investment.

'The Ageing in the Bush' document was another valuable document as it has given a very good strategic direction for aged care in the regions.

While there has been many improvements in independent living, there still needs to be more done to ensure families remain together in their communities as they age.

Q: In 2011 you were appointed as a member of a group tasked with providing the State government direction on the future of the RfR - the WA Regional Development Trust.

Mr Rundle at the base of Bluff Knoll, Stirling Ranges.

For four years you helped roll out many RfR projects throughout regional Australia - are there any projects which stand out for you?

A: I was privileged to be appointed to the WA Regional Development Trust.

We provided advice to the Regional Development Minister on the RfR Fund.

Over that period some of the outstanding projects included:

Pilbara Cities with more than $2 billion spent on transforming those communities, such as Karratha and Port Hedland (places families can call home).

Ord River Investment for more agricultural productivity.

Projects such as the $20 million Esperance Waterfront which has transformed that area.

Many sets of independent living units throughout the State to keep our ageing people in the regions and close to their family and friends.

$565m spent on Southern Inland Health Initiative to improve hospitals and Telehealth.

Q: You are The Nationals WA spokesman for Attorney General, education and training, commerce, citizenship and multicultural issues, seniors and ageing, sport and recreation and volunteering.

Which of these areas kept you most busy in 2020?

A: In 2020 it was definitely a combination of Attorney General and commerce.

With COVID-19 arrangements coming into place there was a need for much legislation to be altered and introduced.

While most people were in lockdown, we were busy in State Parliament getting briefings and speaking and voting on emergency legislation for landlords/tenants, the protection of frontline workers etc.

The Attorney General has introduced 59 pieces of legislation over the past three and half years.

Q: Of what achievement are you most proud throughout your time with The Nationals WA so far?

A: In a parliamentary sense it would be two things.

Helping to change the legislation on the Statute of Limitations for victims of Child Sex Abuse.

This gave the victims some chance for redress, compensation and, perhaps, some closure.

This affected many constituents in my electorate.

Also being able to speak and vote in favour of the Voluntary Assisted Dying legislation which not only affected my close family but many constituents.

Q: You were elected as the member for Roe in the March 2017 State election.

What has been the most challenging aspect of being a parliamentarian?

A: The biggest challenge is travel across an electorate of 106,000 square kilometres, 41 towns and 18 local governments, along with extra sittings in parliament to deal with COVID-19 and staying on top of legislation while trying to keep in touch with everyone.

I've never been so busy and had less sleep as in the past four years, but these challenges are far outweighed by the delight I have experienced in meeting and helping people and groups across the electorate.

Q: Which cause have you felt most passionate about in your political career?

A: I am most passionate about our regional communities and trying to help them remain strong and improve all the time.

Our regional communities are the engine room of the State economy and we deserve to be looked after as well as the metro area.

Our regional children deserve access to good education wherever they live and our regional people deserve good health care.

I am also passionate about agriculture and will do all I can to advocate for our farmers.

We also need to look after small businesses in our regional communities.

Q: Who has inspired you most in your career?

A: My wife Andrea - her enthusiasm for education has helped and changed the lives of so many students in our community.

Andrea's support throughout my career has been unconditional and I hope I have been as supportive to her career aspirations.

My parents Bronte and June who taught me to work hard in my farming career and continue to inspire me every day.

Brendon Grylls who was the enthusiastic founder of RfR.

Terry Redman who was a leader of great integrity in our party and has been a fantastic mentor to me as I learn the ropes of my role.

Mia Davies, our current leader, who is a great advocate for the regions.

Q: What interests and passions do you have outside of politics?

A: My family.

Andrea, my wife of 31 years, and my two sons James and Sam.

I love my sport as well - I have played tennis, golf and squash all of my life, however I'm struggling to play as much now with the life I lead.

I have a passion for our regional communities.

Q: What is something our readers might not know about you?

A: I spent seven years working in St Georges Terrace managing the Wesfarmers Share Department from 1987-1994 with Computershare.

I came to realise that many people in the metro area don't have a full understanding of what is going on in the regions.

Perhaps that's what led me into politics.

Q: What did 2020 teach you?

A: Don't take our health and lifestyle for granted.

We are lucky to live in Australia.

Having assisted various constituents this year in crossing intrastate and interstate borders to see family, it made me realise the importance of family and being able to travel to see them.

The value of our parliamentary system.

Throughout a difficult year, the members and staff in parliament worked together to achieve results that were unprecedented.

Q: What do you think the major challenges will be for the agricultural sector in 2021?

A: At a more local level we have 10 of 12 declared water deficiencies in the State in the Roe electorate.

Water is an ongoing challenge, not only for our farmers but our communities.

I will do all I can to keep advocating for them.

On a broader level the challenge will be to retain our self replacing sheep flock in WA with the numbers that have gone east.

This is not only about farmers but also abattoirs, saleyards, communities and employment.

We also need to broaden our markets for many forms of agricultural produce.

Our available labour force will be even tighter this year.

Finding workers for seeding will be difficult and farmers will be working long hours to make up for the lack of employees, which is a real concern.

Q: What are your main goals, professionally and personally for 2021?

A: Firstly, I would like to be re-elected on March 13.

I've got much more work to do and many issues to advocate for in 2021.

We need to see the integrity of RfR reinstated.

And I am hoping to stay fit and healthy along with my family and perhaps play a bit more golf with the many wonderful clubs in my electorate.