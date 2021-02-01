Angus always part of the college program

TIMING is critical in agriculture and the WA College of Agriculture, Harvey, is putting this into practice across its farming enterprises.

The college's cattle operation is multi-faceted with both beef and dairy programs being run by assistant farm managers Ian Millichamp and Brad Falkingham respectively and headed by farm manager Geoff Howell.

At the college there are 950 hectares of land, of which 400ha are allocated to the beef section which comprises 260 Angus cows, 30 of these being registered stud under the Mornington prefix.

The stud herd is primarily used to teach students the registration process, estimated breeding values (EBVs), genomics, cattle judging and to provide progeny that can be shown in local competitions, as well as providing the college with superior bulls that can be utilised as sweepers after their AI programs.

Currently, the college uses bulls from Ken MacLeay's Blackrock stud, Vasse, as back up, which suits its breeding criteria.

The Angus breed has always been part of the college's beef section and is considered an asset to the farm enterprise as a whole.

"They are low maintenance, high-value cattle that are easy to market," Mr Millichamp said.

Joining of the herd occurs from late May to the end of June with all cow groups entering into fixed-time artificial insemination (FTAI) programs facilitated by Farmwest.

This year a second round of AI will be initiated to allow students who have completed an AI course through Farmwest to practice their new skills under supervision and help prepare them for entry into the industry.

After these programs the sweeper bulls are introduced into the herds in early July and removed in the first week of September.

After pregnancy testing, any late calving and empty cows are sold to maintain a tight nine-week calving pattern.

The school sells the majority of their calves as weaners at approximately eight months of age between 280-320kg at Boyanup.

This fits the school timetable and allows access for the students to the marketing process aided greatly by Elders and Craig Martin.

The type of Angus weaner heifers being bred by the WA College of Agriculture, Harvey.

The market conditions in 2020 were great and the school welcomed the first AI calves from their commercial herd into a fantastic grass growing year resulting in excellent calves and excellent prices achieved.

"Last year was a great season because everything just slotted into place," Mr Millichamp said.

"You enjoy those years because they don't come around very often."

Along with the favourable season, getting the timing right with the farm operations is essential and is something the college emphasises heavily with the students across all enterprises.

It is pleased that their efforts have paid off.

Alongside the pure Angus, the college also runs a terminal sire herd of the lesser fertile and phenotype Angus cows that do not fit the school's breeding objectives.

These cows are mated to Limousin, Charolais and Speckle Park semen to showcase cross-breeding and hybrid vigour through their progeny.

The college aims to cover as many aspects of the beef industry as possible and is looking to potentially feedlot some of these cattle to demonstrate value-adding.

An overview of the training provided by the college is the delivery of Certificate II and Cert III programs in Agriculture, with the beef section focusing on all aspects of cattle and pasture management.

"The goal is to prepare students so that they are industry ready with sound knowledge, a strong practical skillset and a good work ethic," Mr Millichamp said.

WACA Harvey weaned Angus steers backgrounded prior to sale at Boyanup.

One aspect affecting the college along with every other farmer in WA, is the drying climate.

A number of strategies are being implemented, including reducing the breeding herd from 320 cows to 260 cows, allowing more land to be available for forage conservation and grazing.

Pasture renovation has been another step of the plan in conjunction with increasing the nitrogen component of the autumn fertiliser application moving from a single super to an autumn burst blend followed at about six-week intervals by Econograze and Hayburst.

After trialling several different grass mixes, the college settled on the better performing mix of Grassmax, Vortex and Lighting (Persian clover), which was sown at 30 kilograms per hectare in designated paddocks.

These initiatives started to pay off in 2020 and was helped by one of the best grass growing seasons in recent years, where the college produced 600 hay rolls and 600 silage rolls.

By comparison, in 2019 the beef section made 600 hay rolls in total.

"This has set us up with a good stock of conserved forage reserve to help protect us in the eventuality of a late break," Mr Millichamp said.

Feed tests have been conducted and both the hay and silage is of good quality, which will assist in growing and presenting a better standard of animal to the market.

"In the past I have felt that we have not been competitive with our peers in the marketplace, but with the changes in our management structures, I feel we are heading in the right direction and I was very proud of the weaners we presented last year," Mr Millichamp said.

As a training establishment, the college believes it should be setting the bar as high as possible and encouraging the students to do the same.

When it comes to the success of the cattle enterprise, Mr Millichamp said its achievements were down to the great support it received from his co-workers, the college management, Elders, Farmwest and the Ag-advisory committee (Rod Galati and Ken MacLeay).

The college believes the support from these people is highly valuable and is greatly appreciated.