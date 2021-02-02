Truck drivers embrace Liberals' amenity pledge

THE president of the Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA (LRTAWA), David Fyfe has welcomed a Liberal Party pledge of $900 million for the WA Regional Roads Safety Program to be completed in four years, if elected at the March 13 State election.

More specifically, Mr Fyfe highlighted a $20m commitment for roadside amenities for truck drivers.

The basic facilities for truck drivers such as a place to rest, have a shower and go to the toilet had been a priority for the LRTAWA for many years, but it has been difficult to get policy makers to see this as an important issue that required funding.

"This is the first time that I can recall a special allocation for driver amenities being identified and it is pleasing to see a recognition of not only fatigue management but basic human dignity for truck drivers," Mr Fyfe said.

"In the year 2021 it is beyond comprehension that a truck driver looking to rest and manage fatigue in a regional area rarely has access to something as basic as a toilet and this announcement addresses that shortfall.

"The LRTAWA has recently worked with the Transport Workers Union, the Western Roads Federation and Main Roads WA on a submission for joint Federal/State funding for amenities at several strategic rest areas including Northam, Bunbury and Leonora.

"We appreciate the goodwill between all the parties in making this submission and I'm hopeful we will get a positive outcome, but we will not know the result for some time.

"If the funding application is successful, it will only address a portion of the sites where amenities are required with Albany and Esperance being high on the priority list."

Mr Fyfe also welcomed the announcement to fast-track regional road funding and the focus on overtaking lanes on high volume roads.

"Many of our regional roads are in a poor state," he said.

"Impatient drivers taking risks when overtaking on regional roads is something our members witness on a regular basis.

"More overtaking lanes will help alleviate this practice which places other road users in danger as well."