Angus is best for GMC Corporation

WITH years of experience in the cattle industry, Angus is the best breed for Grant McLeary's GMC Corporation, managed by Greg Godden at Denmark.

Despite not coming from a farm, Mr Godden has worked in the cattle industry for several years, first working with cattle in Denmark alongside his father-in-law.

It was during this time that Mr Godden gained most of his knowledge.

Over the years he also carted cattle around the State.

After years of building some experience with cattle, Mr Godden manages a 283 hectare block, where he runs 220 head of purebred Angus breeders, with the assistance of his son Kaiden.

The bulls are put in with the females on April 20 and are taken out 10 weeks later about June 20, with calving due to start between January 15 to 20.

Calving is in January because it allows the GMC Corporation to get into the early markets and also means the calves have reached an ideal weight going into winter to help them cope with the cooler temperatures.

"It just suits us down here," Mr Godden said.

When it comes to selling the cattle, they aim to sell either to feedlotters or directly to abattoirs.

To reach the feedlot market specifications the cattle usually weigh 300-380 kilograms liveweight when they are sold but for the abattoirs, a higher weight range of 450-500kg is required.

"The top-quality butchering cattle are a lot heavier," Mr Godden said.

"We just want to have nicely finished off cattle for the abattoirs."

As for markets, Mr Godden said he certainly couldn't complain as the prices have been exceptional.

"It has been a very good market to be selling into," he said.

Mr Godden said the outlook for the market was hard to predict as it differed from year-to-year.

"I don't think the market price will go down too fast, but it has to come back so I am hoping it will steady at a happy medium," he said.

"The market will eventually outprice itself, but I can't see it coming down hugely in the short-term."

Their bulls are selected from the Metcalfe family's Koojan Hills stud, Manypeaks and the McGregor family's Ardcairnie stud, Maybenup.

Angus cattle have been run on the farm since Mr Godden decided to manage the herd four years ago.

"We have always done Angus, we are just fine-tuning our breeding quality so that we are producing the best quality cattle that we can," he said.

Mr Godden likes the Angus breed because they calve well, are hardy and well suited to the southern climate.

"The Angus are also very easy to market," he said.

Mr Godden said he aimed to sell the cattle either to feedlotters or directly to abattoirs.

To feed the cattle, Mr Godden grows all of their own pasture, which is made up of a mix of ryegrasses and clovers including Italian ryes and Balansa.

In addition, they grow 90 per cent of their own silage and purchase in some barley straw as a source of roughage.

"I do run a bit of oats in with the pasture to help bulk up the feed a bit," he said.

They were lucky that the late rainfall through September didn't impact their silage as they cut it all just before the showers started coming in.

"That late rain was gold for us because it encouraged that extra pasture growth," he said.

With a strong 2020 season, Mr Godden said he has plenty of green feed leftover and so much grass that the cattle would struggle to eat it all.

"This past season has been great, we still have heaps of feed so we don't have to feed the cattle anytime soon," he said.

"I am really pleased with the way the season has gone."

Mr Godden estimates they received about 1300 millimetres of rainfall in 2020 which was close to what the area average used to be years ago.

"In the last couple of years the rainfall has dropped down to about 900mm but in the early days it used to be 1400mm," he said.

There were three consecutive seasons where it was a bit dry, according to Mr Godden, but now the seasons are starting to return to a normal range.

"Rainfall has dropped over the past few years though it has been pretty consistent, but now it is starting to get back up to that higher average," he said.

Mr Godden mainly culls for age and feet.

"It is important that they have good feet for the wet ground," he said.

Any cattle with their feet growing abnormally are culled early because if they get to adult hood it can become a problem which is costly to correct.

"I try to manage it by breeding it out," he said.

All of the females are pregnancy scanned in September, with any empty cows being sold, while the heifers are given a second chance if they are empty after their first joining.

"We sell the older cows to allow the younger ones to come into the program,'' he said.

Looking to the future, GMC Corporation would ideally like to purchase more land in the area which will allow it to increase its breeding herd to 500 head.

"I am looking forward to growing and developing the enterprise for GMC Corporation in the future," Mr Godden said.