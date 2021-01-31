WA in five-day COVID-19 lockdown

Effective from 6pm tonight until 6pm Friday, February 5, 2021 the State government has moved swiftly to introduce COVID-19 lockdown measures based on the best of health advice due to a fast-evolving situation in Western Australia with the positive COVID-19 case detected in a hotel quarantine worker.

A five-day lockdown will be introduced for the Perth metropolitan area, Peel and the South-West regions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

People will be required to stay at home unless they need to:

- work because they can't work from home or remotely;

- shop for essentials like groceries, medicine and necessary supplies;

- medical or health care needs including compassionate requirements and looking after

- the vulnerable; and

- exercise with only one other person, limited to one hour per day in your neighbourhood and masks must be worn.

Masks are to be worn at all times when outside of your place of residence, this includes at workplaces and on public transport.

Schools will be closed for this week.



Term 1, 2021 was due to start from February 1 but that will be postponed by one week.

The following restrictions apply for the lockdown period:

People should not leave Perth, Peel or the South-West during this period;

People can enter Perth, Peel or the South-West only to access or deliver essential health and emergency services and other essential requirements;

Non-residents currently in Perth, Peel and the South-West are required to remain until the end of the restriction period however if you must leave for serious reasons; you are to then return home immediately, stay home and tested if symptoms develop;

Restaurants and cafes to provide takeaway service only;

Elective surgery and procedures for categories 2 and 3 will be suspended from Tuesday, February 2. Category 1 and urgent category 2 surgery will continue;



No visitors will be allowed in homes, unless caring for a vulnerable person or an emergency;

No visitors to hospitals or residential aged care and/or disability facilities, unless there are exceptional circumstances;

No weddings will be permitted;

Funerals are limited to 10 people; and

Travel remains prohibited within remote Aboriginal communities.

The following facilities within the Perth metropolitan, Peel and South-West regions will need to close:

Schools, universities, TAFES and education facilities;

Pubs, bars and clubs;

Gyms and indoor sporting venues;

Playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor recreational facilities;

Cinemas, entertainment venues, and casinos;

Large religious gatherings and places of worship; and

Libraries and cultural institutions.

People are encouraged to get tested if they have symptoms and if people have been to an exposure site, they must go and get tested.

WA COVID clinic operating hours will be extended as part of a testing surge.



Testing locations and times can be viewed here - https://www.healthywa.wa.gov.au/Articles/A_E/COVID-clinics

All these measures will be reviewed regularly and the CHO will continue to monitor the serious situation and provide more ongoing advice.



"Western Australians have done so well for so long but this week it is absolutely crucial that we stay home, maintain physical distancing and personal hygiene and get tested," said WA Premier Mark McGowan said.

"This is a very serious situation and each and every one of us has to do everything we personally can to help stop the spread in the community.

"We've done everything we can to crush the virus but this deadly virus has a mind of its own and we need to stop it in its tracks.

"Throughout this pandemic the community has done everything we have asked of them and they have great made sacrifices, and it has kept our State safe.

"I could not be more proud and thankful of the way Western Australians have carried themselves and now we're asking for your help once again."



Health Minister Roger Cook said they have acted decisively and swiftly given these circumstances.

"I want to thank everyone in advance for their patience," Mr Cook said.



"This is a highly unpredictable virus.

"But it is important to act calmly and take sensible precautions.



"We've maintained caution in abundance the whole way along this unpredictable COVID-19 journey.



"We need to stay the course together.

"Take care of your loved ones and be respectful of others including those who are working to keep essential services and supplies ticking over."