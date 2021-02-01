Heated debate over red meat consumption

There has been a lot of heated online debate over the weekend on the consumption of red meat.



The issue was sparked by advice, which has since been taken down, from supermarket giant Coles to eat less meat.



Coles' officials met with a farm group on Friday to clarify the comments and agreed to remove the post which was also used in Coles' monthly magazine to customers.



"Not only is eating less meat good for the environment - and your budget - but it can also have a positive impact on your health," read the now removed online advice.



More than 700 comments have already been posted on The Land's Facebook page.

Readers debated the merits of the advice.

Sorry to upset the vegans, but meat is vital to our well-being. Red meat is vital to our blood, or we become anaemic. No vitamins can do what red meat does," wrote Kerry Blinman.

Responding, Mark Emery said: "Coles are just marketing to a younger market that is coming through that is more concerned about environment and climate as well as their own health. They are building their brand loyalty."

Coles Magazine is aimed at inspiring all customers with easy-to-prepare and tasty recipes, regardless of their dietary preferences, a Coles' spokeswoman said after the Friday meeting.



Vegan Kate Studento wrote on the Facebook page: "I have been vegan for ten years. My arthritis has gone, blood pressure perfect and no deficiency in my blood tests. No one can have an opinion on veganism until they have tried both ways of living."

"The price of meat is a problem for many households and therefore they have to seek alternative sources of food," Robert Spratt posted.

Many readers encourage others to buy their meat direct from butchers.

"Buy more meat from independent butchers who know where their meat comes from and can cut to order," Mookie Osborne said.

"If you can find one in my area the butcher closed five years ago because of the supermarkets," Marion Young responded.

"In the end all supermarkets will adapt, meat will become more and more expensive. Meat eaters can become anxious about not having their special meal, but you will soon learn to live without," Diane Yates said.



"I think not ... I am an ex-farmer and know how important this is to their livelihoods and besides meat is essential to people's health," Janice Rose Mackenzie said.



The debate continues.

The story Heated debate over red meat consumption first appeared on Farm Online.