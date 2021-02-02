Centuries-old sand slug slowing choking the Barmah Choke

A CENTURIES-OLD sand slug is slowly worming its way down the Murray River and clogging up the Barmah Choke.



Research by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority found the sediment bank, thought to be created by gold-mining and land clearing upstream in the 19th and early 20th centuries, was accumulating at the natural chokepoint.



It's believed the 200-year-old legacy issue is the contributing to the Barmah Choke's diminishing capacity, which has dropped almost 20 per cent since the 1980s, from 11,300 megalitres a day to just 9200ML.

MDBA executive director Andrew Reynolds said three million tonnes of sediment was found in the 28km stretch of river surveyed, or 112,000 tonnes for every kilometre of river.

"This coarse sandy sediment has a very different profile and composition to the surrounding river banks, so it's pretty clear that it's not caused by local erosion, and in this part of the river it's averaging more than one metre deep - with some areas over 4 metres deep," Mr Reynolds said.



"Our analysis found that the most likely explanation is that land-use changes - in particular gold-mining and land clearing - were responsible for introducing large volumes of sediment to the River Murray over a short period of time.

"During the gold rush, river channels were used to process huge volumes of sediment, with the gold dropping out into cradles and sluice boxes. This would have introduced a large pulse of sediment, known as a sediment slug, to the river system."



Managing the Barmah Choke has been a difficult task for water authorities, as the naturally-narrow section of river makes it difficult to get water to where it's needed, which increases the risk of shortfalls.



Only 20 gigalitres of water can be traded from upstream to downstream of the Barmah Choke this water year, because of its restricted capacity.

Mr Reynolds said the findings did not change the current trade restrictions for the Barmah Choke and more research was needed before the MDBA settled on a solution.

"Obviously you can't just rashly start dredging the river," he said.



"As an independent science-based organisation, what we do must be based on evidence. The challenge for Basin governments and communities is how to deal with this through such an ecologically and culturally important forest.



"We also need to properly understand the longer-term rate of sand build-up and associated loss of channel capacity."

The MDBA has already been directed to undertake a feasibility study, looking into ways to take pressure off the Barmah Choke.

"Ensuring a sustainable future for the river is a mammoth undertaking, and it is not something that can happen overnight," Mr Reynolds said.

