New pulse herbicide is in a field of its own

THE opportunity for WA grain growers to control problem grass weeds and mitigate herbicide resistance in the pulse phase of cropping programs, as well as increase pulse returns, has been given a boost.

ADAMA Australia has announced the introduction of a pre-emergent herbicide with a new mode of action (Group E) for 2021.

Ultro controls annual ryegrass as well as barley grass and brome grass in pulse crops, the latter of which have become more prominent and difficult to control due to the limited herbicide options available against these grass weeds.

Annual ryegrass is a primary target, but Ultro is also registered for brome and barley grass and these weeds are becoming more problematic throughout WA, said ADAMA Australia market development manager in WA, Bevan Addison.

The use of Group B via imidazolinone-tolerant cereal crops or traditional Group A type chemistry in the legume phase is putting a lot of selection pressure on these weeds.

The arrival of alternative Group E chemistry will be very beneficial.

The Liebe group Ultro trial 2019 an untreated control of annual ryegrass in lupins.

Ultro is registered for use with lupins, faba beans, field peas, chickpeas, lentils, vetch and broad beans, and also can be used with fallows.

ADAMA Australia general manager marketing Stuart Moncrieff said pulse crops were an important component of cropping rotations.

Pulses not only offer a vital disease break, but, with advances in plant breeding, agronomy and weed control strategies, they are also now proving to be a profitable component of rotations, Mr Moncrieff said.

Weed control in pulses has historically been a challenge due to the poor crop competition and lack of registered herbicide options available to growers and advisers.

As a Group E mode of action pre-emergent herbicide, Ultro introduces an alternative herbicide tool for annual grass weed control, helping reduce the pressure on commonly-used options in grain legumes, such as trifluralin and propyzamide.

Ultro has been trialled throughout Australia's winter cropping regions since 2013.

Trials have been conducted in a wide range of soil moisture and rainfall situations across a range of soil textures and we have been extremely happy with the results and versatility of Ultro, Mr Addison said.

This has included small research and development plot work, as well as farmer-sown trials alongside their commercial crops.

Soil moisture is critical to activating pre-emergent herbicides and commencing weed control.

The Liebe group trial 2019 Ultro 1.1kg/ha controlling annual ryegrass in lupins.

Ultro requires less rainfall and soil moisture to activate than some industry standards, which is why we have seen strong results when conditions can be less-than-ideal at planting.

This is particularly relevant for our lupin programs, where the majority of crops are sown very early, often dry and on significant areas of non-wetting soil.

These factors can hinder herbicide activation, but it is where the highly soluble Ultro comes into its own.

