Superfine the finest on offer last week

SUPERFINE wool prices at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) are heading towards their 2018 peak and might close in on that target this week if buyers cannot find what they want at a declared Superfine sale in Sydney, New South Wales.

The finest Superfine Merino wool for sale by auction in Australia last week was seven bales measuring 13.8 microns, produced by Neville and Kaye Dalton at Wandoo Valley, Kojonup.

It was offered in the Australian Wool Network (AWN) fleece catalogue on the first of two trading days at the WWC.

A two-bale lot of Dalton wool sold for 2850 cents a kilogram greasy - the top price at the WWC last week - and a five-bale lot which had slightly more mid break in its specification made 2780c/kg - the second top price.

The top greasy wool price at the WWC during the 2018 market peak was 3090c/kg, according to Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) statistician Lionel Plunket, but there was a much smaller price gap then between Superfine wool and the other micron market segments.

The WA greasy prices were beaten for national top-price bragging rights last week by two lots in Melbourne of 14.1 and 14.5 micron fleece which sold for 3201c/kg and 3000c/kg respectively.

But the Dalton's wool had better yield and was valued at 4582c/kg clean - equivalent to $8476 for a 185kg bale - compared to 4409c/kg and 3995c/kg for the Melbourne wool.

With both Dalton lots appraised as ASF5E, the top-priced wool had specifications of 68 millimetres staple length, 30N/kt staple strength, 0.9 per cent vegetable matter (VM) and 62.2pc yield.

The second top-priced wool's specifications were 71mm length, 31N/kt strength, 0.7pc VM and 69pc yield.

Kaye Dalton said the 13.8 micron wool was from a flock of "green tag hoggets" and some of their finer Superfine sheep that they would normally cull.

"The one thing we did different this year was we bought another little block and we ran some of the finer sheep that would normally be gone because they don't produce enough wool, on that," Ms Dalton said.

"That was the wool that went into those lots.

Proud Australian Wool Network auctioneer Stephen 'Squizzy' Squire uses his gavel handle to point to the 2850 cents per kilogram top price he just sold wool for his clients Neville and Kaye Dalton, Kojonup. It was the highest greasy wool price recorded at the Western Wool Centre since 2018.

"Our average wool is probably about 15 micron, we normally don't go too much under that."

The Daltons run 850 Merino ewes and have about 800 lambs on the farm at the moment.

Shearing in September and October in their two-stand shed had been "difficult" with one shearer some days and two on other days, Ms Dalton said.

"I was the wool handler and Neville classed the clip," she said.

"When Steve (their broker and also the AWN auctioneer who sold their lots, Stephen 'Squizzy' Squire) rang up to tell us the prices, he said 'are you sitting down?'

"We are absolutely delighted, we've been doing this (producing Superfine wool) for a long time and these prices are way above anything we've had before."

Third top price of the week at the WWC was for a two-bale lot of 14.5 micron Mumballview Superfine wool in the Nutrien catalogue which, had it been sold on any other week in the past 18 months or so, would have claimed top price at 2500c/kg greasy.

Techwool Trading buyer Russell Fraser purchased the top and third top-priced lots, while Westcoast Wool & Livestock buyer Gavin O'Dwyer purchased the second top-priced lot.

"It was the finest wool in Australia, so we just had to have it," Mr O'Dwyer said.

"I don't know, but I would think this (Superfine wool) will probably go to Europe via China (for early stage processing).

"The Europeans are starting to get out of bed now (after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic), but I think you'll find the Chinese wool top makers have got under the guard of the Europeans.

"I think it's the processors (in China) who are going to the end users in Europe because they (processors) don't employ as many people.

"A big manufacturer will have more workers on the floor and (because of COVID-19) will have more trouble employing people and keeping them employed, whereas the end users have more machinery."

Early stage processing where the wool is scoured is relatively more labour intensive than second stage processing where a factory full of machines, operated by one person in the middle, can comb wool into wool tops and spin it into yarn.

Although there have been outbreaks of COVID-19 in China since the first wave of the pandemic early last year, China's wool industry workforce near the coast is relatively unaffected by COVID-19 and has generally been back at work for eight months or more.

Whereas Europe, particularly Italy where the top-end textile companies are located, is still struggling to contain the pandemic and has not had a well workforce back at workstations for that same period.

There were suggestions from WWC buyers and brokers last week that two major Chinese wool processors had taken advantage of this situation and cornered the market in wool tops by buying up all of the available wool already processed in China.

China's wool processing industry operates very much to order - none of the processors carry large stockpiles of either raw wool or of processed wool top, unless completing a large order, so the theory of cornering the wool top market is not as implausible as it might initially seem.

Brokers have suggested continuing strong demand for Superfine wool, which is now beginning to drag prices for 18.5 micron through to 19.5 and some 20 micron wools up too as processors look for alternatives to the more expensive Superfine lots, is because China's processors are looking to restock after having sold off all of their processed inventory.

There is also an indication the Chinese New Year holiday - from Friday, February 12 this year - which normally shuts down industry for 10 days while city-based workers return to their regional home villages, will have a lesser impact, further boosting buyer confidence.

Health officials and the government concerned the annual new year holiday migration could trigger a fresh spike of infections, have mandated a negative COVID-19 test result for anyone wanting to travel outside of the city where they live and work, to celebrate the new year holiday.

There are reports the government may offer financial incentives for workers to remain in the city rather than travel to regional areas and, if this happens, workers confined to the city for their annual holidays could decide to forego some of their holiday and return to work earlier than normal.

Endeavour Wool Exports buyer at the WWC, Steve Noa, was one of those impressed after the first day's trading last week.

"It was a terrific market," Mr Noa said.

"The fines (fine wool) took off a couple of weeks ago - we have had these booms before - but there's not enough fine wool to satisfy the market so they (processors) start looking at courser microns alternatives and that has started dragging the 18s (micron) and 19s up too.

"When you look at the forward offering, it is starting to reduce dramatically too.

"It looks as though the (wool) top makers in China really don't have any stock after a big weekend of top sales.

"So it is looking very good, it's very positive, but we all know a correction is coming - we just don't know when."

Mr Noa's words proved prophetic.

While the WWC fleece market put on between 104c for 21 micron (1264c/kg clean) and 142c for 18 micron (1796c/kg), the first trading day and the Western Indicator (WI) jumped 110c to 1329c/kg, only the finest wools could maintain anywhere near that level of momentum on the second day.

There was a noticeable softening of demand in later trading on the second day with the mid micron and broader micron fleece particularly, handing back some - but not all - of the previous day's gains.

The passed-in rate blew out from 1.5pc the previous day to 11.5pc.

Merino cardings however continued to power on, adding a further 8c to the 76c gain of the previous day to finish the week up 84c at 952c/kg.

The WI finished up 73c for the week at 1292c/kg, just 1c ahead of the Eastern Market Indicator which was up 89c.

Price guides at the WWC now trail Melbourne and Sydney price guides by about 15c at the finer end of the micron spectrum and by about 85c at the broader end.

This week the WWC is scheduled to offer 127 fewer bales at 8417.

But the national offering is set to increase by 6983 bales to 46,824.