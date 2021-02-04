Focus on carbon neutrality at Research Update

CARBON neutrality of the grains industry is set to be the focus of the upcoming Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update in Perth on Monday, February 22 and Tuesday, February 23.

The two-day event will begin with a plenary session on carbon neutral grain farming in WA, with the director of the Climate Change Institute at the Australian National University, Professor Mark Howden and Macquarie Group head of agriculture Elizabeth O'Leary as the keynote speakers.

Day two of the updates will feature an extended focus session on carbon farming practices, in which convenor David Bowran will lead a discussion with a panel of scientists and policy makers on how the Australian Government's Carbon Farming Initiative and Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) can reward WA grain growers for adopting carbon farming.

This session will cover the science of storing carbon in WA grainbelt soils, the obligation to store carbon for either 25 or 100 years, and the on-farm practicalities of adopting the initiative.

"Storing soil carbon and being paid for it seems a great way for agriculture to participate in the ERF, but like many policy initiatives there are always cost and benefits and there may be pitfalls along the way," Dr Bowran said.

"We want to help growers understand the principles, considerations and potential benefits of carbon farming, so they can make an informed decision about strategies for becoming carbon neutral."

The Grains Research Update is an important source of agronomic and industry information and resources and will feature more than 50 presenters sharing the latest research results and innovations to assist onfarm profitability.

Other focus sessions will include topics as diverse as heat tolerance in crops, fungicide resistance, managing subsoil acidity, the road to real-time onfarm monitoring, and new chemicals and chemical use management strategies.

For more information or to register, go to giwa.org.au/2021researchupdates or grdc.com.au/updatedates, call 6262 2128 or email to researchupdates@giwa.org.au.