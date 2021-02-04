Big decline in number of bales tested

A NATIONAL decline in wool volumes tested so far this season continued to be led by Western Australia through January.

Australian Wool Testing Authority (AWTA) statistics released Monday show WA's 14.5 per cent decline in the number of bales tested between the end of June and the end of January, compared to the same period last season, was the biggest of the main wool-producing States.

Only Queensland had a bigger decline of 15.9pc in wool tests, but WA produces more than eight and a half times the volume of wool Queensland does.

The national average decline in bale test numbers so far this season was 8.5pc, with the fall in bale tests in New South Wales and South Australia - where the wool industry is recovering this season from previous seasons of drought - the lowest at 5.4pc and 3.8pc respectively.

In Victoria, the decline was 8.6pc.

As reported last month in Farm Weekly, unprecedented sheep numbers shipped east as restockers was the major reason bale test numbers were down so significantly in WA at the halfway point of the season.

But with sheep graziers in many southern areas of WA facing having to buy and cart water to get them through summer, the downward pressure on flock numbers has continued through January.

Because woolgrowers generally pay to have bales tested just before they go up for auction, so they do not have to carry the cost for any length of time, test numbers are considered a reasonably accurate indicator of the volume of wool for sale year-on-year and of woolgrower confidence in the market.

But they do not necessarily reflect actual volumes of wool produced or the amount held in store awaiting better prices.

So far this season in WA 179,919 bales have been tested, compared to 209,332 seven months into the previous season.

In January AWTA tested 33,256 bales in WA, down 6.3pc on January of the previous season and comparable to Victoria where bale test numbers dropped 6.1pc to 53,539.

In SA, bale test numbers rebounded 19.3pc to 15,386 and in NSW 7.5pc to 35,351 in January, reflecting those States' relative speed of recovery.

The average bale weight in WA in January was 177.9 kilograms, the lightest in Australia.

Average WA wool yield was 63pc compared to the national average of 65.4pc, average vegetable matter contamination was 1.8pc and the average WA wool fibre diameter was 19.4 microns, finer than the national average of 21.6 microns.

At an average staple length of 87.6 millimetres, WA wool in January was shorter than the national average of 88.8mm and it was the most tender with the lowest staple strength in Australia of 29.5N/kt and the highest incidence of mid break at 55.9pc.

WA's wool clip continued to be the finest in Australia with 69pc measuring 19.5 microns or less, compared to the national average of just over half.