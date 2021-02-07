Questioning changes to CBH board

THE recommended changes to the CBH board structure and election process appears more to do with control rather than the representation of growers.

While the recent issues confronting the board may have been difficult, that should not be the basis to reduce the power of the members who put them there.

The decision not to fill the vacancies on the board at the time was totally unacceptable.

You don't change the rules of the game part way through.

The current zone structure is very well defined and provides a democratic process for growers to elect their representatives to the board and also to change or replace them.

That is what has happened in the past and will be the case in the future.

We do not require some unaccountable panel to advise us who to vote for.

CBH is an outstanding and unique operation and the envy of many other industries.

With the world in a very challenging and changing time, CBH needs to keep it's priorities focused on its core business and not attempt to pander to a few noisy critics.

I have enjoyed being part of the wide-ranging changes to CBH and other associated operations in the past and I look forward to future generations having the same opportunity.

We don't need these changes and they should be rejected.