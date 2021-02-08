Live export journeys are not a "success"

THE Australian Live Export Council claims that the Al Kuwait voyage shipment last June was a success.

The controversial decision to grant an exemption to the northern summer live export ban, allowed about 33,341 sheep to be shipped to Kuwait at the most dangerous time of the year against the strong advice of the RSPCA, the Australian Veterinary Association and the Department of Agriculture's initial decision rejecting the exporter's application.

It is not what the independent observer report from the Al Kuwait shipment confirmed.

Sheep suffered 100 per cent severe heat stress with no relief at night on the Al Kuwait voyage that left Fremantle on June 19.

Success measured by death of sheep only is an insufficient measurement of their suffering.

Their suffering would have been immense and never ending.

Doesn't sound like "success" to me.

Sounds like animal cruelty - cruelty that most Australians are opposed to.

The overwhelming scientific research clearly indicates no reduction in stocking density or increased ventilation will alleviate the thermal heat stress during the northern summer.

This is because it is the ambient temperature that is the issue - a variable the exporter cannot control.