Agribusiness students plan graduation

THE first cohort of students enrolled in Curtin University and Muresk Institute's associate degree of agribusiness will celebrate their graduation next month.

Curtin University Molecular and Life Sciences head of school Mark Ogden said the graduating students had been very helpful in providing feedback on the course so that it could be improved for future students.

"Curtin strives to work in partnership with students as a general principle, but with these students it's really been a genuine partnership and that's been enhanced with them working very closely with teachers on a different site," Mr Ogden said.

"We've used the feedback we've gotten from that first cohort to modify some details around the course structure.

"We've adjusted the sequencing of the units and some of the content after the first year of delivery and that's largely been done through discussions with the students and taking their feedback on board and, as a group, they're not shy about giving feedback."

Acknowledging that the impact of COVID-19 hadn't helped boost course numbers, Mr Ogden said the degree was a great alternative to the typical ATAR pathway to higher level studies.

"We want to get the word out that this associate degree is a great product and we want to see the numbers taking the course grow," Mr Ogden said.

"The course numbers for 2021 are looking steady - the last I saw they were nudging up into double digits."

Mr Ogden said the majority of students studying the degree had job opportunities before they even finished their studies or had chosen the degree to upskill before returning to work on their family farms.

"Students studying the associate degree tend to come from the farm and many of them intend to return to the farm," Mr Ogden said.

Curtin University associate degree in agribusiness course facilitator Stacey Carter examining an oat crop with students at one of DPIRD's crop trials at Katanning.

"But we'd love to see those students who are inspired by what they've learnt to decide to continue on to higher level study and the agribusiness degree.

"It gives them entry into the university and they could then choose to pursue agribusiness or a science degree - there are many different options."

Muresk Institute general manager Prue Jenkins said one of the benefits of studying the associate degree at Muresk was the amount of hands-on experience students were exposed to.

"Not just onfarm, but the ability to network with industry and engage in cutting edge research and development projects," Ms Jenkins said.

"Hands-on experience is seen as critical to the agriculture industry and the response I've had from industry has been overwhelmingly positive with students having already been sought after for a range of roles."

Students complete a minimum of 70 hours of work experience in the associate degree which includes work placements, conference attendance, study tours and other industry engagement.

"Industry has demonstrated substantial support for this new course and they were consulted extensively in the development to ensure delivery aligned to industry needs," Ms Jenkins said.

"It's great to see that it's already hitting the mark.

"They have significant engagement with research and development projects on the farm related to cropping and livestock research while also using SMART Farm technology."

Fifth-generation farmer Ashton Hagboom, who grew up on a mixed cropping and sheep farm in Dowerin, is one of the graduating students.

He plans to further his studies with an agribusiness degree.

"I always knew I wanted to be a farmer, so I applied through the bachelors degree and found out the associate degree was at Muresk which was a bit closer to home for me," Mr Hagboom said.

"The hands-on environment definitely helps you with your learning, although we were a bit limited last year in getting out there and networking in the industry due to COVID.

"I think that will improve this year though, as students will be able to get out to the field days and attend events to make those industry connections."

Mr Hagboom said he was working back at the family farm part-time, but wished to specialise in agronomy and high-end farm management in the future.

The Muresk Institute will play an active role in the first curriculum review for the associate degree in agribusiness, to take place this year.