SoP production tipped to start in April

LOCAL companies are set to begin producing a premium water-soluble Sulphate of Potash (SoP) powder fertiliser in April, followed by a granular SoP fertiliser in September.

Between them, SO4 Ltd with its Lake Way project producing powder fertiliser - and later a fertigator-grade product - near Wiluna and Kalium Lakes Ltd (KLL) with its Beyondie project producing granular fertiliser 180 kilometres further north, potentially will be able to supply all of Australia's current and expected SoP needs for the next 30 years and more.

Apart from replacing Australia's imported SoP supply, the two will also launch WA's new SoP fertiliser export industry this year that, on current exchange rates and production volume projections, is likely to generate more than $250 million in export earnings over a full year.

SO4 is looking at exporting bagged and containerised fertiliser from Fremantle port and bulk product from Geraldton port, while KLL is looking at exporting its bulk fertiliser from Port Hedland.

SO4 will be first into production, its chief executive officer Tony Swiericzuk posted on Linkedin last week.

"Finish line in sight after a marathon during a global respiratory pandemic," Mr Swiericzuk posted.

"Hard not to get excited about the speed of our process plant delivery - it's amazing.

"(Only) weeks to go until commissioning and boom - premium SoP supplied to farmers from April (and) a new export industry for WA."

Last Thursday SO4 notified the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) a modified share purchase plan announced before Christmas was oversubscribed and had raised $8m instead of the intended $5m.

A total of 20m new fully-paid ordinary shares were expected to be issued yesterday and to begin trading today, representing 2.7 per cent of SO4's issued stock.

Mr Swiericzuk said the completed share purchase plan had enabled SO4 to access the first US$105m of a US$138m (about A$180m) debt facility with Taurus Mining Finance Fund and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

This will enable repayment of US$45m in bridging finance and fund completion of construction of the project, he said.

Earlier last month the Organic Farmers & Growers Association in the UK approved Lake Way SoP fertiliser for use in organic farming in the UK.

Both SO4 and KLL will make their SoP fertiliser from potassium-rich brine abstracted from beneath the salt crusts on Lake Way and the Ten Mile and Sunshine lakes at Beyondie.

SO4 has stockpiled about 27,000 tonne of potassium-rich kainite and schoenite salts harvested from its first evaporation ponds train and is expected to begin harvesting more next month for the commissioning of its almost completed processing plant.

The company has said its fertiliser products will have "class-leading potassium content and among the lowest chloride levels found in the marketplace".

It has said its fertigation-grade SoP will have "class-leading dissolution rate and insoluble particle levels aligned with the highest quality".

SO4 has binding offtake agreements with global fertiliser industry partners for 220,000t per annum - 85pc of its total planned production from commencement of shipping.

Last week KLL advised the ASX its Beyondie SoP project was 80pc complete, on budget and on time.

The final key pieces of process equipment had been delivered by Ebtec GbR - a specialist German consortium consisting of K-UTEC AG Salt Technologies which handled the Beyondie project's process design and engineering and Ebner GmbR which specialises in fabrication, procurement and construction of brine processing plants and equipment.

KLL said its SoP purification plant was 71pc complete, its gas supply and power station were complete and expected to be commissioned this month and its primary evaporation ponds are also complete, with recycle evaporation ponds 46pc finished.

Chief executive officer Rudolph van Niekerk said the KLL team "has hit the ground running to begin what will be an exciting year".

"All engineering and design for the project is complete and we are pleased to report delivery of the final piece of Ebtec equipment to site," Mr van Niekerk said.

"Importantly, we remain on schedule and on budget as we transition from construction into commissioning and production."

KLL expects to start production in September and aims to initially produce 90,000tpa of SoP fertiliser before ramping up to 180,000tpa.

An initial project life of 30-50 years is anticipated.

The current global market of about 7mtpa of SoP fertiliser is expected to increase by 2.9pc cumulatively each year as food production tries to keep up with population growth.

Demand for SoP produced by solar evaporation of salt lake brine rather than the alternative conversion of Muriate of Potash by reacting potassium chloride with sulphuric acid at high temperature, is expected to increase as countries move closer to 2050 and 2060 environmental targets.