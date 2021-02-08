Project drills into soil amelioration

AS the adoption of soil amelioration spreads across the grainbelt, a new project has been initiated to examine the impact of such practices on soil biology and subsequent crop productivity and profitability.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is investigating how strategic soil inversion, deep mixing and deep ripping affects soilborne pathogens and nematode pests, microorganisms and weeds after different crop rotations.

The Science Partnership project is collaborating with The University of Western Australia, Agriculture Victoria and the Department of Primary Industries and Region's research division South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI).

It will also link into ongoing DPIRD research projects that examine the management of crops and soils following soil amelioration and its influence on the weed burden associated with paddocks with soilborne constraints.

Project leader and senior research scientist Sarah Collins said while the potential benefits of soil amelioration to overcome soil constraints were relatively well known, little was known about its impact on the living microscopic components of the soil.

"Soil amelioration is a costly process and the grains industry will benefit from a better understanding of its effect on the soil's biological structure," Dr Collins said.

"This project will evaluate how different deep soil renovation techniques influence the biological, physical and chemical characteristics of the soil after different crops and how they interact over time with disease and nematode pest constraints.

"It will also determine how the distribution of soilborne pathogens and parasitic nematodes changes in the soil profile once renovated and the influence of the crop type prior to deep soil renovation has on the outcomes for these biological constraints."

A major research site at Williams has been selected to examine the influence of the crop type prior to amelioration on soil biology, which has compacted gravel loam soils and multiple soilborne disease and nematode pest constraints.

The site has been planted with barley, lupin, canola and pasture serradella, which are commonly grown in the grainbelt.

Senior research scientist Stephen Davies said the experiment provided an opportunity to compare the impact of the different rotation options on soil amelioration outcomes.

"These crops preceding amelioration have differing agronomic characteristics, susceptibility to the biological constraints present, as well as differing associations with weed build-up and control," Dr Davies said.

"Prior to the 2021 season, this site will undergo different deep soil amelioration techniques so we can compare the interaction of various types of topsoil incorporation into the soil profile and the preceding crop type on soil characteristics and the performance of subsequent crops."

A Yerecoin site, with similar soilborne disease and nematode pest issues that underwent soil renovation in 2019 to alleviate physical, chemical and biological constraints, is also being used to investigate amelioration impacts on soil biology.

The Yerecoin research site is part of a soil constraints co-investment project between DPIRD and the Grains Research and Development Corporation.

Another property, currently being sought in the central grainbelt, will be identified for inclusion in the project in 2021.

"There are already growers who are using deep soil renovation to manage soilborne pathogen constraints with no information on how effective it is or how to manage paddocks before and after amelioration to preserve the benefit," Dr Davies said.

"Knowledge from this project will enable us to develop informed farming systems packages for industry that maintain or improve soil biology, resulting in improved crop performance after amelioration."