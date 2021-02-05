Agribusiness buzz in brief

Board training for farmers

Farmers who are keen to grow their boardroom skills are urged to apply for a landmark program, OnBoard, initiated by GrainGrowers.

The free director training program has been developed to strengthen the pipeline of growers applying for board director positions and to improve industry representation by those who experience farming's challenges and opportunities first-hand.

Training includes a place on the prestigious Australian Institute of Company Directors course.

GrainGrowers acknowledged the time-consuming nature of farming had left many growers unable to see themselves as a natural fit in a directorship position on a company or public organisation's board, but more wanted to gain skills relevant to do such a job.

"An investment in our growers' skills is an investment in our industry's future," said GrainGrowers chief executive officer, David McKeon.

The OnBoard program covers hard and soft skills as well as governance training by industry experts.

Applications via GrainGrowers website close on March 13.

Freedom vs Blue Diamond

Dairy, cereals and plant protein beverage processor Freedom Foods is toughing out a fight with Californian almond growers who have taken the company to court in the US over an alleged breach of contract.

Financially battered Freedom, which has been in a trading halt since mid-2020 when big accounting irregularities were discovered and key management identities quit, is accused of diverting almond beverage ingredients imported to produce Blue Diamond's lines in Australia and making its own competing almond drink products instead.

Freedom wants Blue Diamond's case dismissed in California because it claims the US company failed to properly plead its fraud claims and the Australian company should not have to carry the cost and inconvenience of legal action in the US.

Blue Diamond, which represents about 3000 US almond growers and has the leading almond "milk" brand in Australia, is itself the subject of counter claims by Freedom alleging the Americans did not act in good faith under the local franchising code or consumer law.

Freedom, meanwhile, also faces a potential investor class action launched late last year by Slater and Gordon.

Beston challenge declined

The federal government's Takeovers Panel has decided not to make a "declaration of unacceptable circumstances" in response to an application relating to Beston Global Food Company's tussle with Chinese shareholder Kunteng Limited.

Kunteng referred the Adelaide company's recent capital raising decision to the panel after raising concerns about the timing of its recent underwritten share offer being likely to dilute Kunteng's influence in the company, particularly prior to last week's annual general meeting.

The panel decision followed Beston management confirming it would not close the entitlement offer before February 3 or increase the number of potential underwritten shares purchased beyond the agreed sum of $7.25 million.

Any additional shares issued to top up the entitlement offer would be offered to new share applicants before they were placed with the capital raising's underwriters.

Kunteng last week failed in its attempt to have shareholders vote for a board spill at the AGM and to have one of its own representatives elected to the board.

New Elders director

Bega Cheese director Raelene Murphy has added a board position with farm services business Elders to her directorship portfolio.

Ms Murphy, a chartered accountant with a keen interest in the ag technology sector, is also a director of listed radiology group Integral Diagnostics and software company Altium Limited.

Originally from country Victoria, she has previously served on the boards of Tassal Group and Clean Seas Seafood and has extensive executive experience, making her diversity of background skills and experience a complementary fit for Elders, according to chairman, Ian Wilton.

Half of Elders' board of directors are now women.

A2's boss Bortolussi arrives

The A2 Milk Company's new managing director David Bortolussi commences his tenure with the company next week replacing interim chief executive officer Geoffrey Babidge.

The former underwear boss with apparel giant Hanes was previously group president for HanesBrands international innerwear.



His remuneration package at A2 Milk is worth about $1.7 million, including superannuation.

Meanwhile, A2 Milk has lost another executive team member to Virgin Australia, where former A2 managing director Jayne Hrdlicka moved to become chief executive officer a year ago.

Chief people, safety and sustainability officer Lisa Burquest departed at the end of January after two years with A2 Milk, taking a similar role at Virgin this week.

