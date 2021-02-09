Eight nominees to lead debate on wool levy

WOOL POLL PICKS: Eight people have been chosen to guide the debate on the next wool levy discussion.

The long and exacting process in allowing woolgrowers a say into the industry levy they pay has taken another step forward.



The 2021 WoolPoll Panel members have been selected and announced.

It follows a review which was launched last year into Australian Wool Innovation's WoolPoll voting process, where growers were invited to have their say.



WoolPoll is the three-yearly vote of all wool levy payers, conducted by Australian Wool Innovation, through which the industry decides on its levy rate for investment by AWI in research and development and marketing.

The wool levy raises around $60 million to be spent on wool industry research and development, marketing and other services each year.



The Federal Government launched the review in response to Ernst & Young's 2018 review into AWI's performance and governance, which recommended an independent review of WoolPoll.

At the last WoolPoll vote in 2018, it was decided by growers that AWI's levy rate be dropped to 1.5 per cent.

As outlined in the WoolPoll Review, it was recommended the WoolPoll Panel Selection Committee appoint all 2021 WoolPoll Panel members.

That panel selection committee comprises of Lyndsey Douglas (WICP independent chair), AWI board director Don MacDonald and Laura Johnson, assistant director Animal Products, Department of Agriculture and Water Environment.

The Woolpoll panel selection committee met last week to select the 2021 WoolPoll Panel members after being provided with the applications for each of the nominees late last month.



A total of 12 WoolPoll panel nominations were provided by the Woolgrower Industry Consultation Panel representatives.



"The selection committee aimed to deliver a WoolPoll panel from the nominee pool that was reflective of the diversity of levy payers," a statement from the committee read.



"Importance was placed on the nominee's production experience and industry engagement, as well as ensuring representation across varying wool sectors, diverse production systems and different geographic areas."

The following nominees were selected:

Steven Bolt (Australian Association of Stud Merino Breeders)

Jo Hall (WoolProducers Australia)

Kate McBride (Australian Wool Growers Association)

Dianna Martin (commercial ewe group)

John Murdoch (Australian Wool Growers Association)

Daniel Rogers (Australian Association of Stud Merino Breeders)

Mark Waters (Australian Superfine Wool Growers)

Michael Wright (Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA)

It is expected the first meeting of this new panel will be held later in February.



WICP chair Ron Cullen and AWI chair Colette Garnsey. Picture: supplied.

Under the new model, two consultation forums will replace AWI's existing Industry Consultative Committee.



They are a core AWI Woolgrower Industry Consultation Panel and this new broader group of the AWI Woolgrower Consultation Group.

Respected agribusiness executive Ron Cullen has been unanimously endorsed by the members of the ICC as the new independent chair of the WICP.

AWI chair Colette Garnsey said the organisation had been reviewing its consultation arrangements since last year with a view to improving two-way communication with its woolgrower stakeholders - as recommended by the AWI Review of Performance.



The process involved holding workshops with woolgrower representative groups and taking feedback and submissions from the industry.

"AWI believes to be effective, accountable and productive, genuine consultation is essential," Ms Garnsey said.

"Honest and transparent consultation is important not only to woolgrowers, but it is critical to AWI's business, enabling us to identify woolgrower priorities, and report on our activities.

"We believe we have a way forward that strikes a balanced position, meeting the expectations of woolgrowers, our levy-payers, woolgrower representative groups, government and AWI's business needs."

Ms Garnsey said the expanded WCG would ensure AWI received feedback from a wider range of regional and organisational perspectives, while the WICP was a core group that AWI could engage more regularly on specific issues.



"Having somebody of Mr Cullen's calibre - with his strong chairing skills, extensive experience and knowlegde of industry and good understanding of AWI's corporate governance framework - will ensure the WICP is a genuine consultative forum that will give woolgrowers a real say in the future of our industry," Ms Garnsey said.

In accepting the position of chair of the WICP, Mr Cullen said it was privilege to be appointed as the inaugural chair of the new committee.

"Having been actively engaged in agriculture throughout my career I believe I can make a positive and productive contribution as chair of the WICP and I look forward to the challenge," Mr Cullen said.

"The unanimous support of the ICC gives me the confidence to get on with facilitating effective consultation with Australian woolgrowers."



It is anticipated that the WICP will meet three times per annum and the WCG annually.

Meanwhile, AWI and Meat and Livestock Australia will jointly conduct the tri-annual wool and sheepmeat survey which has been sent to growers.



Woolgrowers' continued support of this survey will provide forward-looking information allowing the industry to better manage the supply chain and meet producer and customer expectations.



Responses will be aggregated with the replies from other participants to create regional, state and national wool and sheepmeat industry data. Individual responses remain strictly confidential.

AWI is funded primarily through a wool levy paid by woolgrowers and a matching contribution from the Federal Government for eligible R&D activities that are capped at 0.5% of the value of gross national value of wool production.

