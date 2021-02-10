Beekeepers are sweet on latest supermarket promotion

Aussie beekeepers have lent their name to a major supermarket promotion to help teach shoppers more about bees.



Woolworths has returned to its seedlings theme for its latest promotion.



Spend $30 or more as one of its "Rewards" customers during your shopping either instore or online and you can pick up one of 24 varieties of seedlings.

Almost all those seedlings, either flowers, vegetables or herbs attract bees at some stage in their lifecycle.

"With so much of our floral resources decimated by recent droughts, bushfires and floods, our focus this year is to encourage pollination through our bee-attracting seedlings and replenish local gardens and community flora," Woolworths chief marketing officer Andrew Hicks said.

Woolies says its first Discovery Garden offering in 2019 saw shoppers collect millions of seedling kits.

The Australian Honey Bee Industry Council is supporting the marketing push.

Queensland apiarist and the council's chair, Trevor Weatherhead, said bees do more than produce honey, they play a vital role in the pollination of many foods.



"In fact, one in three mouthfuls of the food we eat relies on honey bees for pollination," Mr Weatherhead said.

"The council welcomes the Woolworths program to help raise the awareness of the importance of protecting our bees and the role bees play in pollination and food security."

Each Discovery Garden seedling kit includes seeds, a compostable pot, biodegradable seed mat and coco pellet pod.

Woolworths will also supplement the seedling kits with a series of online educational tools for use at home and in schools, to be found at woolworths.com.au/discoverygarden.

Schools and Early Learning Centres will have access to educational resource kits, including a bee craft kit resource for teachers to inspire and educate kids on the importance of bees.

