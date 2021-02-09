Growers use exchange to defer grain payments

MANY growers see benefit in the flexibility Clear Grain Exchange's secure settlement provides for cashflow timing.

Sixty-five per cent of growers said they wanted the ability to delay receipt of proceeds from grain sales to potentially even-out their income over time in a survey conducted during 2020.

Deferring payment of grain sales

With Clear Grain Exchange (CGX) you can separate your selling decision from your cashflow.

If you like grain prices and want to make sales but don't want the cash now, you can defer payment.

However, you still have the benefit to call on those funds at any time if your circumstances change.

When you defer payment of your grain sale through CGX your money is held within the secure bare trust in your name.

This means you can access it at any time and provides the ultimate flexibility and security for growers.

Deferring delivery and payment

For growers who want to defer delivery of their grain as well as defer payment, you can offer grain at the price you want for delivery in forward months.

For example many growers use the forward market on CGX to offer warehoused grain for sale with delivery in July.

This allows them to better manage cashflow and benefit from any carry that may be paid in the market.

Remember when you sell grain through CGX you retain title of your grain until you're paid thanks to the secure settlement.

Australian grain is in demand, make sure you sell at its full value by offering it to all buyers with CGX.

We're committed to making CGX your favourite place to sell grain.

If you use a grain marketing agent, ensure you talk to them about CGX.

You can authorise them to act on your behalf on the exchange to manage your offers and sales.