Growing the plant-based protein market

AS part of an agreement with Wide Open Agriculture (WOA), Curtin University has started early stage product development of plant-based burgers, milk, milk powder and pasta for the US$18.5 billion plant-based protein market.

The eight to 10 week research program will be led by technology co-founders and global lupin experts based at Curtin University to rapidly develop a preliminary range of plant-based food and drink products.

The agreement follows CSIRO's successful production of food grade lupin protein at pilot scale and moves WOA closer towards commercialising the proprietary plant-based lupin protein technology.

WOA managing director Ben Cole said the first step Curtin would take towards formulating food products was to understand how the proprietary lupin protein functions as a texturising food ingredient in simple foods systems, known as matrices.

"These matrices will be vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and non-GMO (genetically modified) - the research outcomes will reduce the time required for future product development work and to incorporate into existing consumer food products," Dr Cole said.

"The effectiveness of the modified lupin protein to form these matrices will be evaluated at laboratory scale and formulations and production methods optimised to give desirable textural properties such as viscosity gel strength and solubility.

"These formulations and methods will form the basis of consumer product development and sensory evaluation in future phases of product testing and development."

To advance WOA's lupin protein development program, the company has secured prominent agrifood scientist and co-inventor of the lupin technology, Stuart Keith Johnson, as a consultant.

Dr Johnson was previously associate professor (food technology) within the School of Molecular and Life Sciences at Curtin University.

Currently, he is director at Ingredients by Design - a company that services the agrifood-industries through scientific advice and research to support the innovation of plant-based food ingredients.

Dr Cole said Dr Johnson had extensive experience and success with commercial collaborations in the agrifood sector, including being highly involved with the launch of Sanitarium's gluten free, sorghum-based breakfast cereal, Weetbix.

"Dr Johnson's research in the area of lupin and sorghum food science, technology and human nutrition has also led to a greater understanding of the food and nutrient properties of these pulses," he said.

"The result has contributed to a shift in the utilisation of these pulses from low-value animal feed to high-value, high-quality human food, food ingredients, nutraceuticals, and biomaterials as part of the sustainable food system."

Plant-based protein is a key ingredient in high growth consumer food alternatives within the alternative meat, dairy, beverage and egg sectors.

The global market is estimated to be valued at US$18.5 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow at 14 per cent per annum to reach US$40.6 billion by 2025.

The Australian market for plant-based protein is projected to be valued at $3b by 2030 and WA produces more than 60pc of global production of Australian Sweet Lupin and is a leading global exporter.

Dr Cole said lupin seed contained high levels of protein and had the benefits of being non-genetically modified with a low, or no recordable, glycaemic index (low GI).

"Previous market uptake concerns relating to lupin have centred on its texture and capacity for gelling and thickening," he said.

"With recent breakthrough results from both Curtin and CSIRO addressing these issues, WOA is now in a first mover advantage to harness lupin protein in the formulation of plant-based alternative meat, eggs, dairy and gluten-free products."

The research being conducted at Curtin University will provide information on the application of the proprietary lupin protein for WOA's own Dirty Clean Food product range, as well as potential strategic relationships with global food companies.