Three new ag scholarships available

THREE scholarships totalling $8500, supported by Viridis Ag, Farm and General and South East Premium Wheat Growers Association (SEPWA) will be offered again in 2021.

The scholarships are to support capacity building in the agricultural industry and raise awareness of depression in rural Australia.

The scholarships are available to a commencing or current undergraduate student studying agricultural science or agribusiness.

The Rob Ashman Memorial scholarship (supported by Viridis Ag) is for $3500 per annum.

Rob Ashman sadly took his life in 2015 after many years of suffering from depression.

He managed properties for Hassad Australia, was an engaged member of SEPWA and oversaw SEPWA trials for Hassad Australia.

Mr Ashman was a thoughtful and generous man who was always there to help others and was loved by many.

Viridis Ag is a leading Australian agricultural company committed to excellence in food production and amongst other things; supporting people and communities.

Viridis Ag purchased the Hassad Australia property managed by Mr Ashman before his untimely passing and is committed to remembering him and all that he stood for.

The Farm and General Scholarship is for $3000.

Farm and General is locally owned and provides agricultural inputs and services to the south eastern Wheatbelt.

The SEPWA scholarship is for $2000.

SEPWA is a not-for-profit grower group established in 1993 to represent wheat growers in the Esperance port zone and assist them to produce premium quality grain.

SEPWA's vision is to improve the profitability and sustainability for Esperance grain growers.

Each scholarship recipient will be required to do up to a week's work experience at a date to be negotiated to suit both parties.

For more information on the scholarship, go to sepwa.org.au.