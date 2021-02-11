Love Run delivers hay on Valentine's Day

VALENTINE'S Day is set to look a little different for farmers in need this year, with the Farmers Across Borders' hay run expected to arrive in the Mid West on Sunday.

The aptly titled 'Love Run' will be leaving Esperance this Saturday, February 13, to take feed to the Mid West, including the Northern Goldfields, Gascoyne and Murchison regions.

Farmers Across Borders chose the Valentine's Day weekend as a symbol to spread love and kindness during these unprecedented times.

All of the feed is donated, with much of it coming from the Esperance region.

Last year there were more than 2000 bales delivered, and it is expected that there will be about the same amount delivered during this run.

Farmers Across Borders president Sam Starcevich said the charity was still seeking applications.

"Please do not hesitate to reach out, we want to help as many people as we can," Ms Starcevich said.

"The team will be focusing on smaller runs in 2021, which will allow them to get to more pastoralists over time, COVID permitting."

Farmers Across Borders is entirely volunteer-run and are always looking for ongoing sponsorship, which goes towards fuelling all trucks that deliver the hay.

Hay applications can be found at farmersacrossborders.com.au/conditions-application-form/