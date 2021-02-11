Updates to provide regional information

WESTERN Australian grain growers can learn about the latest research and innovations relevant to their region at the upcoming Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Regional Grains Research Updates.

GRDC Western Region Panel chairman Darrin Lee said the regional events were focused on delivering relevant strategic and innovative information to growers and advisers in each location.

"Regional Updates allow growers to access leading research information, so they can keep up with and adopt the changes to farming practices and technologies that are most relevant for their area," Mr Lee said.

Three region-specific events will be held at the Albany Entertainment Centre on March 3, Cummins Theatre in Merredin on March 12 and Geraldton Yacht Club on March 17.

A fourth event will be held for the Esperance zone in July, with the details yet to be confirmed.

While each update will begin with an overview of the upcoming season, the Albany zone sessions will feature special presentations on winter wheat varieties, spring grazing of crops and new information on managing crop diseases such as net blotches.

The Kwinana zone meetings will focus on topics of interest to low rainfall zone growers, such as maximising wheat yield under high temperatures, growing oats for hay and grain, the profitability of legumes as break crops and using paddock yield and water use efficiency to benchmark soil amelioration outcomes.

In the north, the Geraldton zone event will include updates on local lime trial findings, the benefits of deeper sowing of legumes and strategies for maintaining barley, wheat and canola yields under heat stress.

GRDC senior regional manager - west, Peter Bird said the regional updates were a valuable source of agronomic and industry information for growers.

"With a lot of the content resulting from GRDC research investments and presenters delivering the findings as practical advice, growers see the value in ongoing investment while learning about tools and strategies they can implement on-farm," Mr Bird said.

Growers can learn more and register at giwa.org.au/2021researchupdates or grdc.com.au/ updatedates, by calling 6262 2128 or emailing to researchupdates@giwa.org.au