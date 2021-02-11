Tom Curtain's In The West is on tour

GOLDEN Guitar winner Tom Curtain has hit the road on his latest tour, In The West.

After the most disrupted year the Australian music industry has seen, Mr Curtain and his Katherine Outback Experience team have learned to innovate and move into new areas, but the singer-songwriter has continued with taking the show to Western Australia and beyond.

The high-profile performer, his wife Annabel (nee McLarty from Pinjarra), and their one-year-old, Harry, usually tour for four months of the year during the Northern Territory's wet season, however COVID-19 delayed these plans.

With his horses and dogs, Mr Curtain and his Katherine Outback Experience team have been touring Western Australia since mid-December 2020.

His shows comprise an hour of horse training and working dog demonstrations, followed by an hour of live music with special guests.

The WA COVID-19 lockdowns last week forced a number of shows to be rescheduled or cancelled.

"We have had to reschedule our Wagin, Collie and Capel shows this week in order to make as many shows as possible work, but unfortunately had to cancel Mukinbudin," Mr Curtain said.

"We are so grateful for the support from rural communities and volunteers and cannot wait to get back to WA in the future.

Annabel and Tom Curtain. Photo by World Puzzle Photography.

In The West follows on from Mr Curtain's We're Still Here tour that took the team through western and central Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and back to the Northern Territory in late 2019 and early 2020.

"It's fantastic to be getting back on the road and doing what we love and being able to play music for people again, as well as introduce them to the horses and dogs," he said.

"We're looking forward to bringing the show to as many people as we can in WA and beyond, as restrictions ease across the country."

As well as a focus on entertainment, Mr Curtain's shows are also educational about training horses and dogs for working life on the land.

Being a show for all ages, it is a great opportunity for communities to get together.

"People love the interaction with the animals and feel like they get extra value from the training tips we share," the singer-songwriter said.

"It's a very hands-on experience for the kids but also an important opportunity to bring the community together and check-in on one another."

As well as preparing for his new tour, Mr Curtain was also recently nominated as a Golden Guitar finalist in the Heritage Song of the Year category with She Gave Us The Song, a collaboration with Lee Kernaghan and Sara Storer.

The tour shares the name of Mr Curtain's latest single, In The West, which celebrates life on the land in rural and remote Australia.

UPCOMING WA SHOWS

Thursday, February 11 - Collie Trotting Club, Collie

Friday, February 12 -Boyup Brook

Saturday, February 13 -Capel Regional Equestrian Park

Sunday, February 14 - Jerramungup Sports Complex