Agribusiness buzz in brief

In supermarkets we trust

The coronavirus pandemic has not only delivered great business to supermarkets, it has done great things for the reputation of the major food retailers, too.

For the first time consumer research into Australia's most trusted brands by the Roy Morgan group placed major supermarket brands Woolworths and Coles in top positions.



Aldi placed fourth.

Other non-grocery retailers also featured strongly on the most trusted list, although former number one brand, the hardware retailer Bunnings, slipped from top spot to number three, ahead of Kmart (seventh) and Myer (10th).

Nominations from more than 10,000 Australians were analysed to identify the most trusted and distrusted brands.

Roy Morgan chief executive officer Michele Levine said Coles was the fastest mover last year, lifting three rankings in May during the depths of COVID-19, then another two spots to end 2020 just behind Woolworths at the top of the chart.

Social media and technology giant Facebook topped Roy Morgan's Risk Report listing of most distrusted brands, ahead of Telstra, Amazon and NewsCorp.

The least trusted rankings also included other technology behemoths, Google and Huawei.

.........

Woolies' PFD bid draws fire

Independent food service bodies are rallying against Woolworths' planned $552 million takeover of PFD Food Services.

Five industry organisations have told the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission the deal would be an abuse of market power and would hit independent retailers.

PFD operates 26 warehouses nationwide and a fleet of delivery vehicles providing food supplies to restaurants, cafes, fast food chains, hotels, clubs and institutions.

It buys a wide range of food products from manufacturers and processors, including dairy and frozen food businesses.

The Australian Convenience and Petroleum Marketers Association, Council of Small Business Organisations Australia, the Master Grocers Association, the Australasian Association of Convenience Stores and Independent Food Distributors Australia have submitted a joint submission to the ACCC, which has itself flagged unease about Woolies' plans.

The IFDA, representing Countrywide Food Service Distributors, NAFDA Food Service and The Distributors, formed in October to fight what its members say is "aggressive and opportunistic" behaviour from Woolworths.



Opponents say the deal would have significant adverse impacts on local food supply chain business, hitting growers, manufacturers, distributors, and ultimately food service retailers and independent grocers.

Woolworths has rejected the claims saying its proposed investment would, in fact, deliver "pro-competitive outcomes for the industry".

It noted grocery products in supermarkets differed in format and size to what PFD sold to food services customers, and it has also promised not share supplier terms across the businesses.

.........

Zespri SAPs kiwifruit supply chain

The world's largest marketer of kiwifruit, Zespri International, will become one of the first SAP customers globally to utilise the SAP S/4HANA private cloud edition to support its global supply chain and automate its processes.

Kiwifruit exported by Zespri account for more than two thirds of New Zealand's total fresh fruit exports.

The big NZ grower-owned marketer has signed a multi-year deal to support Zespri's process transformation, implementing several digital supply chain applications including SAP Global Trade Services, SAP Integrated Business Planning and the SAP Logistics Business Network.

The move will help Zespri standardise and automate processes across its organisation, creating efficiencies and providing a platform for growth and innovation to support the fast-growing business.

NZ produces around 10 per cent of the global kiwifruit crop, about 95pc of which is exported.

Strong demand for premium-quality fruit resulted in its global sales reaching $2.9 billion in 2019-20.

.........

Beston ends share offer

A protracted $15.6 million capital raising bid by Beston Global Food Company has concluded after 97.8m shares worth $6.3m initially failed to be placed with existing shareholders or the share offer's underwriters.



Beston, which had three more months to close the entitlement offer by placing the surplus shares at its board's discretion, has now offered the shortfall to institutional investors and new shares were issued this week.



The share offer, launched late last year, had a bumpy ride.



It first attracted criticism from some China-based investors, then had to be extended when documents did not reach shareholders in time during the peak pre-Christmas postal rush.

Funds raised will enable the dairy and meat processor to qualify for a $2m South Australian regional growth fund grant to help finance acceleration of Beston's lactoferrin plant extension at Jervois.

Various upgrading works at the dairy plant will be primarily paid for by cash raised from shareholders in the share offer.

.........

Black Box wins NBN cash

Predictive agriculture database and software business Black Box Co has been confirmed as one of the winners sharing in the $95,000 Innovate with nbn grants program.

Seven regional tech business category winners from agriculture, the arts, education, health, indigenous business, tourism and women in regional business have won grants to help them transform their ideas into game-changing achievements.

NBN Co partnered with the Regional Australia Institute to deliver the money.

The North Queensland-based Black Box Co, which won $10,000, forecasts beef production outcomes across the supply chain by using machine learning and a growing database of animal records to inform prediction algorithms.

Black Box uses the records from 340,000 animals to inform predictions on fertility, feedlot and carcase performance.

Company principal Shannon Speight believed the technology would help ensure a more sustainable, proactive and profitable beef industry.

Ms Speight, also the 2019 winner of the Zanda McDonald personal development programme for agriculture, said the industry had key innovations generating lots of data, but inadequate data visibility and interoperability between these data generators.

"This abundance of data can be combined to create far more powerful insights with the use of a cloud-based master database, smart data cleansing algorithms and machine learning algorithms to drive real, on-farm productivity-raising decisions."

.........

North Australia seed research

Sydney-based agricultural seed technology and development company AgriVentis Technologies is offering two new scholarships at Central Queensland University in partnership with the CQUniversity - a Masters by Research evaluating tropical grain and graze pulse protein, and another research Masters looking at harvesting antioxidants to add value to black sesame seed.

AgriVentis chief executive officer Lewis Hunter said the company was committed to supporting new research scholarships to help develop opportunities for croppers and new industries in Northern Australia.

CQUniversity and AgriVentis have worked together since 2019 with research including a black sesame masters scholarship and a mung bean PhD scholarship, and co-funded research projects for the Developing Northern Australia Co-operative Research Centre.

"We received tremendous value from many programs we are engaged in, led by CQUni, along with the many partners across Central and North Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia," Mr Hunter said.

"We are starting to see the fruits emerge, from everyone's combined effort and expertise."

The company's recent partnership with International group, Oyak, provided increased investment to expand new projects that would ultimately allow AgriVentis to commercialise a number of advanced seed lines for pulse crops like mung beans.

The story Agribusiness buzz in brief first appeared on Farm Online.