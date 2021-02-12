Superfine wool sets 3300c/kg record

SUPERFINE Merino fleece from a York woolgrower last week smashed the Western Wool Centre (WWC) greasy price record.

Ten single-bale lots of Serena Park branded fleece, ranging from 12.9 micron to 13.9 micron, beat the previous greasy price record of 3090 cents per kilogram held since 2018 by Mike Morrissey, Westbrook stud, Westdale.

The top-priced bale of 13.4 micron Serena Park fleece realised 3300c/kg greasy - equivalent to 5331c/kg clean, according to Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) and theoretically making a 185 kilogram bale worth $9862.

Appraised as ASF5S, the top fleece had specifications of 83 millimetres staple length, 25N/kt staple strength, 61.9 per cent yield and 1.5pc vegetable matter (VM).

The second top price was 3290c/kg, also for ASF5S appraised wool and also 13.4 micron, but 85mm long, 28N/kt strong with 61.3pc yield and 1.1pc VM.

Third top-priced fleece at 3230c/kg was appraised as MF5S, was 13.1 micron, with 82mm length, 22N/kt strength, 60pc yield and 1.2pc VM.

The other prices to beat the previous record were 3230c/kg, 3200c/kg (for the 12.9 micron fleece which was considered more tender than the others), 3199c/kg, 3191c/kg, 3140c/kg, 3130c/kg and 3120c/kg.

An 11th single-bale lot of Serena Park fleece sold for 3050c/kg.

The 23 bales of Serena Park fleece sold for an average price of 2650c/kg and the average across the whole 32 bales of Serena Park wool, sold by Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services auctioneer Lyndon Hosking on Wednesday last week, was 2300c/kg.

Had it not been for a dedicated Superfine sale at the Sydney selling centre - where the top three greasy prices were 4000c/kg, 3560c/kg and 3510c/kg for 12.9, 13.2 and 13.6 micron wool - the Serena Park wool might have claimed national top price on the day - a feat achieved once so far this year by WA Superfine wool.

As it was, the 27 Serena Park lots triggered a bidding frenzy among WWC buyers, with Dave Cox for Tianyu Wool and Phil Roberts buying for Schneider Group, ultimately claiming most of it.

Dyson's broker for the Serena Park wool, Peter Ryan - who happened to be pencilling for Mr Hosking when the wool was sold - said it was the best sale he had seen "in a long time".

"Tianyu and Schneider were bidding against each other - they were bidding in hundreds, they weren't going up in 10s and 20s," Mr Ryan said.

He said the wool bought by Tianyu would probably go to China for early stage processing but the wool bought by Schneider would go direct to Italy.

The woolgrower behind the Serena Park brand, who did not want to be identified, Mr Ryan said, had sold lambs wool the previous week which "went straight to Biella (Italy)".

The wool was part of a clip from 1600 mixed age ewes who were each micron tested, Mr Ryan said.

He said the flock was shorn at the end of October but the woolgrower had hung onto the wool so he could sell it to "coincide with the Superfine sale over east".

"He thought about selling before Christmas but decided to hang onto it and probably doubled his money," Mr Ryan said.

"He's worked a lot on the breeding with Ron Niven from The Grange.

"The clip was shorn by Tom Reed and classed by Owen Snook."

Mr Ryan is also Dyson's broker for previous record holder Mike Morrissey.

He said he believed Mr Morrissey had some Superfine fleece in his shed which could challenge the new WWC greasy price record.

Playing catch-up to Melbourne and Sydney wool markets last week and buoyed - or dragged up, depending on who you talk to - by continuing strong demand for Superfine wool, prices rose across the micron spectrum at the WWC.

For the first time this year, the broader end of the spectrum gained more - 44c and 50c for 21 and 22 micron fleece - than the finer end - 29c for both 18 and 18.5 micron fleece for the week.

While the finer microns prices at the WWC are now slightly ahead of those in Melbourne and Sydney, the WWC broader micron prices still trail Melbourne and Sydney, despite their gains last week.

The only downside to last week's WWC trading was Merino cardings which shed 38c for the week to finish at 914c/kg.

The Western Indicator added 21c for the week to finish at 1313c/kg.

Overall WWC passed-in rate for the week was 9.7pc.

For this week the WWC offering is expected to decline from the 9603 bales offered last week, to 8730.

But the national wool offering is expected to continue climbing to 52,822 bales, warranting a third selling day in Melbourne to accommodate the extra quantity.

In its week 32 Weekly Wool Market Report, AWEX noted the big national wool offering last week pushed this season's total offerings so far, past what was offered in the corresponding period last season.

This season's live auctions national wool offering is 4717 bales up on the same time last season, AWEX said.

But, because of generally lower wool prices this season, gross turnover from live wool auctions had taken five weeks longer than last season to surpass the $1 billion milestone, which was achieved last week.