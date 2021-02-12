Bannitup bull tops $11,000 at Esperance

THE Esperance Angus bull sales underwent a revamp this year and vendors, agents and buyers couldn't have been happier with the outcomes.

In previous years the Kuss family, Allegria Park stud and the Johnson family, Bannitup and Naranda studs, held separate on-property bull sales on the same day, but last week they joined forces for one sale, at one location - the Esperance Livestock Transport yards - and it proved to be a winner on all fronts.

In the sale the three studs offered 72 bulls between them under the Nutrien Livestock banner and by the sale's completion auctioneer Neil Brindley had cleared 57 under the hammer to a top of $11,000 for a Bannitup bull and an average of $6088.

In comparison last year combined the studs sold 46 from 80 bulls offered at their on-property sales for an average of $5288.

Nutrien Livestock, Esperance agent Darren Chatley said it was a very good day for all involved with the sale result well up on last year's results.

"The presentation and quality of the bulls was excellent and buyers responded accordingly," Mr Chatley said.

"I can say based on previous roles where I have seen a lot of Angus bulls, this line-up would have stood up against any other around WA.

"We were very pleased with the overall results, to achieve the clearance and prices we did in the sale, given the number of breeders in the region has been reduced due to a run of bad seasons was a great result.

"I think the result shows producers are prepared to reinvest in new genetics on the back of the strong cattle market.

"The studs once again were well supported by regular local buyers however we did have a couple of new volume buyers operating this year which added to the competition.

"The new sale format of having all the bulls together from the three studs in one complex was well received and worked well.

This year Esperance's three Angus stud's combined to hold a joint sale at the newly built yards which includes a selling complex at the Esperance Livestock Transport depot. Celebrating the success of the sale were breeders Andrew Kuss (left), Allegria Park stud, David Johnson, Naranda stud, and Andrew Johnson, Bannitup stud with Esperance Livestock Transport's John and Lisa Mitchell.

"There was an increase in the number of buyers compared to previous years and by having all the bulls together it allowed buyers to easily compare them before the sale."

Taking top price honours in the sale at $11,000 was the classy Bannitup Beast Mode Q3 from Andrew and Khumo Johnson's Bannitup stud when it was knocked down to Phil, Nicole, Rohan and Anita Chalmer, Nypin Grazing Co, Esperance.

Phil Chalmer said it was the first time they had purchased from Bannitup but they weren't strangers to the Johnson's bloodlines, having purchased from the Naranda stud previously.

"We really like both his figures and his structure," Mr Chalmer said.

"He is a well-structured bull with an excellent temperament and a well-balanced set of EBVs.

"He has a low birthweight, good growth, calving ease and fats plus a moderate mature cow weight."

The AI-bred, 656 kilogram Baldridge Beast Mode B074 son wasn't only easy on the eye with its excellent structure, it had the estimated breeding values (EBVs) to match.

Its selection indexes all rank in the top 11pc of the breed, at +$144 for grassfed (top 2pc), +$151 for Angus Breeding (ABI) (top 4pc), +$130 domestic (top 5pc) and +$161 grainfed (top 11pc).

It also ranks in the top 2pc for rib fat (+3.0) and P8 fat (+3.0) as well as top 5pc for birthweight (+1.5) while its growth EBVs are all in the top 11-19pc at +56, +97 and +126 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

The Chalmers will use Q3 in their Nypin registered stud herd of 40 breeders to breed bulls to use over their 360 Angus and Angus cross breeders.

The herd calves in April/May and June and the Chalmers aim to turn their calves off in January.

Usually they sell their calves direct to a feedlot, but this season to take advantage of the strong cattle markets they sold them through a Thursday weaner sale at Mt Barker in late January.

Mr Chalmer said they use only Angus bulls in their commercial herd and they liked the breed because of the reliability of the Angus figures, their good calving ease and the breed's ability to produce good, quick growing calves.

Allegria Park

The Kuss family's Allegria Park stud had the honour of offering the first run of bulls in the new sale format and they didn't disappoint.

In total Allegria Park stud principals Andrew and Fiona Kuss offered 24 bulls and by the time their last bull left the ring they had sold 22 under the hammer to a top of $9500 and an average of $5955, which was up $788 on the stud's 2020 average.

In its on-property sale last year the stud offered 29 bulls and sold 15 for an average of $5167.

Leading the charge in the Allegria Park team and selling at the stud's $9500 top price was a Baldridge Beast Mode B074 son, Allegria Park Q32, in lot six when it was knocked down to return buyer Wes Graham, WJ & FJ Graham, Esperance.

Mr Graham said it was the bull's sire line he was chasing as a result of what it had done in a lot of herds.

"Beast Mode B074 has clicked basically wherever he has been used, which is certainly a tick for the sire, so I decide to try the bloodline in our herd," Mr Graham said.

"This son is probably the complete package in terms of both his phenotype and figures.

"He is a well-balanced, very correct bull with a good temperament, while on the figures side he has a good balanced set of EBVs with moderate birthweight and good growth right through."

In the ring Q32 showed off plenty of style, softness and shape and this excellent phenotype was backed up in the catalogue with a very good spread of figures.

It ranks in the top 4pc of the breed for 200 and 400-day weight (+60 and +107), top 7pc for 600-day weight (+136) as well as top 16pc for mature cow weight (+136) and IMF (+2.9).

Q32 also has a good set of indexes with values of +$135 domestic (top 2pc), +$151 ABI and +$140 grassfed (both top 4pc) and +$173 grainfed (top 5pc).

The bull will join the Graham's sire battery for use in the family's pure Angus breeding herd which calves in winter.

The Grahams run a 50-head nucleus herd to breed bulls for their heifer joining and 2000-head commercial herd.

They hold their steer calves until about 14 months of age before they go to the Kylagh feedlot and are fed for the Coles Finest program.

The second best price in the Allegria Park team was $8500 paid by I & C McCallum, Esperance, for another Beast Mode B074 son - Allegria Park Q2.

The June-2019-drop, AI-bred bull showed plenty of growth in the ring and this was backed up by growth EBVs of +61, +107 and +137 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights that rank in the top 3pc, 4pc and 7pc of the breed respectively, while it ranks in the top 9pc for the domestic index (+$126) and top 15pc for the grassfed (+$131) and ABI (+$138).

The next highest price in the run was $8000 paid on two occasions for Sitz Investment 660Z sired bulls.

Shark Lake Piggery, Esperance, paid the value for a son that ranks in the top 5pc for gestation length, 400 and 600-day weight, carcase weight, rib fat and the grassfed index while repeat stud buyer Epasco Farms, Condingup, went to this value for a son in the top 10pc for gestation length and top 15pc for 400 and 600-day weights and milk.

Return buyer of five years the Fowler family, Chilwell, Condingup, purchased the biggest team of bulls from Allegria Park, securing six at an average of $5167 and to a top of $6000 paid for a Coonamble K95 son, Allegria Park Q105.

Simon Fowler said they liked the Allegria Park bulls because they have good figures across the board and were well-suited to their grass feeding program.

"They have moderate birthweights, good growth rates and fats and their mature cow weights are not too high," Mr Fowler said.

The Fowlers run 2000 Angus breeders and retain all their calves with the aim of selling them off as a grassfed animal at 16 to 18 months of age at about 520kg liveweight.

Other buyers to purchase multiple lots from Allegria Park were Quahlea Cattle Pty Ltd, Esperance, which paid $7500 and $4500 for its selections - a Beast Mode B074 son and a Sitz Investment 660Z son, while Willawayup Farms, Esperance, went to $6000 for a Black Market Junior N019 son and $4500 for a Karoo Knockout K176 son.

Bannitup

The Johnson family's Bannitup stud didn't only sell the top-priced bull as previously mentioned, it also had the largest offering of bulls in the sale and achieved the day's best average.

In the sale Bannitup put forward a team of 39 bulls and 33 headed for new homes after selling for an average of $6290, which was up $2021 on the stud's 2020 sale result.

Last year the stud offered 19 bulls in its on-property sale and sold nine under the hammer for an average of $4278.

The next best price behind the stud's $11,000 top price was $8500 and it was paid on three occasions.

The first to pay $8500 was I & C McCallum who bid to this value for the 674kg Bannitup Q110, which is a son of Rennylea K1111.

Q110 ranks in the top 1pc of the breed for all indexes with values of +167 for ABI, +$141 for domestic, +$197 for grainfed and +$150 for grassfed as well as scrotal circumference (+4.4) plus top 5-10pc for days to calving (-8.9), IMF (+3.8) and gestation length (-8.1).

The second bull in the Bannitup team to make $8500 was the 640kg Bannitup Q130 when it was purchased by return buyer Shepwok Downs, Esperance.

Q130, sired by Rennylea K494, is in the top 10pc of the breed for EMA (+9.0) and top 15pc for calving ease direct (+8.1), milk (+21) and rib fat (+1.4).

Along with securing Q130, Shepwok Downs purchased another five Bannitup bulls including four at $8000 to finish with a team of six at an average of $7583.

They paid $8000 for two Beast Mode B074 sons, a Rennylea K1111 son and a VAR Index 3282 son.

First time buyers Lanstal Pty Ltd, Condingup, purchased the third Bannitup bull that sold for $8500 as part of a team of seven that averaged $6000, to make it the volume buyers on the day.

The operation bid $8500 for the 644kg Bannitup Beast Mode Q1, which is sired by Beast Mode B074.

Q1 has a good set of figures to match its eye appeal ranking in the top 5pc for calving ease direct (+10.8), top 10pc for gestation length (-7.9) and 400-day weight (+102), as well as top 15pc for 200 and 600-day weight plus the domestic and grassfed indexes.

Lanstal Esperance manager Graham Maitland said they were at the sale chasing heifer bulls and bulls they could use over terminal cows which they didn't want to join to Shorthorn bulls.

Also in the Lanstal team were four Rennylea K1017 sons at $6000 (twice) and $4500 (twice), as well as a Beast Mode B074 son at $8000 and a VAR Index 3282 son at $4500.

The operation runs 1200 mainly Shorthorn breeders on the property and uses Angus bulls mainly to back up an AI program.

Mr Maitland said the operation started calving in mid-March and generally the calves were sold direct to a lotfeeder after weaning in November.

Five other buyers purchased multiple lots from Bannitup and they included Harry Davies Trust, Esperance ($5500 average); Willawayup Farms ($6250 average); Le Bretlands Pastoral Co, Esperance ($5250 average); RJ & JA Thomason, Esperance ($4500 average) and BM & CD Scheer, Esperance ($4500 average).

Naranda

Naranda stud principals David and Dale Johnson offered nine bulls in the sale and cleared four under the hammer at an average of $5250.

In comparison last year in their on-property sale they offered 32 bulls and sold 22 for an average of $5784.

The top price in the Naranda offering was $6500 paid by Ridley Plains, Esperance, for Naranda Q87.

The Rennylea M1212 son ranks in the top 5pc for mature cow weight (+136), 10pc for 600-day weight (+133), carcase weight (+79) and net feed intake -0.24) as well as top 15pc for 400-day weight (+98) and top 25pc for 200-day weight (+52) and the grainfed index (+$145).

The only multiple buyer of the Naranda bulls was Le Bretlands Pastoral Co, buying two Rennylea M1212 sons.

It paid $5500 for a bull that is good on the carcase front ranking in the top 2pc for P8 fat (+2.7), top 6pc for rib fat (+1.8), top 10pc for carcase weight (+77) and top 14pc for EMA (+8.1), while its other purchase at $4500 was a bull which had good growth EBVs ranking in top 5pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights (+61, +106 and +140).

The other Naranda bull, sold during the sale, was purchased by Willawayup Farms at $4500.