WAFarmers bolsters its finances

WAFARMERS has strengthened its financial position with its net assets growing by more than 50 per cent for the financial year ending December 31, 2020.

The agricultural advocacy group recorded an audited surplus of $270,998, a 230 per cent increase on the organisation's 2019 surplus of $82,176, while total income for the year was $1,724,573 and WAFarmers total expenses were $1,453,575.

WAFarmers president Rhys Turton said it was great to see the strength of the organisation growing and that the positive financial outlook would give the organisation the "horsepower to effectively represent farmers and stakeholders across Western Australia as we expand our advocacy role for WA's grain, livestock, dairy and bee industries".

Last year's result is the sixth surplus that WAFarmers has recorded on its financial performance statement.

"WAFarmers board members and staff have been focused on ensuring the organisation's long-term financial viability over a number of years and the hard work continues to pay off as we see the trajectory of our financial prosperity climb," Mr Turton said.

"It is significant to note that the financial result was achieved even with a reduction in our commercial income, mainly the sale of milk and eggs, by nearly $100,000 due to the impacts of COVID.

"This highlights the importance of maintaining a strong balance sheet and keeping costs to an absolute minimum when conducting our industry work, so as to ride out any sudden financial shocks."

Mr Turton said WAFarmers was well-placed to purchase a building to house the organisation.

"The federation will look to use the funds of The Peterson Trust as well as cash reserves within the business to fund the purchase," Mr Turton said.

"The Peterson Trust was money bequeathed to WAFarmers several decades ago to assist the organisation in acquiring real assets.

"It seems an ideal time to unlock the reserves which are struggling to earn income sitting in a term deposit and invest in commercial property which, from a value point of view, is lagging behind the current residential property boom.

"A property purchase would of course abolish rental payments WAFarmers is currently subjected to.

"We are well down the track of completing our due diligence on a property purchase and are ready to act once the right investment is determined."

WAFarmers rolled out its Food You Can Trust program and The Ag Academy, a project that aims to educate school children about agriculture and food last year.

"Both programs are boosting the social licence credentials of Western Australian agriculture," Mr Turton said.