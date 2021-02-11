Namoi Cotton chief Michael Renehan departs suddenly

Namoi Cotton has lost another chief executive officer with the sudden departure of Michael Renehan after less than 18 months in the job.

Mr Renehan, who was CEO of Murray Irrigation in southern NSW for five years before moving north to Namoi's Toowoomba headquarters.

He resigned from his $400,000 a year job and finished work on Wednesday, receiving a $230,000 termination payout, including a one-off payment of $100,000 and a relocation and outplacement fee.

Chairman Tim Watson said Mr Renehan joined the big ginning and marketing business in 2019 to undertake a modernisation program to ensure the business met the challenges it faced during drought, and more recently COVID-19.

"That restructure has now placed the company in a better position to build for the future," he said.

"On behalf of the board I would like to thank Michael for his contribution during a time of significant change for the company."

Mr Renehan would be pursuing other opportunities and was being replaced by chief financial officer John Stevenson, in an interim capacity.

Namoi had hired a recruitment agency to begin looking for a replacement.

Mr Renehan, originally trained as a chemical engineer and worked in the mining, construction and chemical sectors before agriculture.

At Namoi he replaced Jeremy Callachor who had been CEO for more than eight years, having worked with the former grower co-operative for about 26 years, including as its chief financial officer.

Mr Challachor also departed unexpectedly quickly almost two years ago.

With drought conditions cutting Namoi Cotton's ginning throughput down to about 150,000 bales in 2020, compared with 1.2 million two years earlier, Mr Renehan's reform agenda at Namoi triggered some discontent in sectors of the industry.

Within months of starting the job the company was cutting almost 40 per cent of its workforce - more than 50 staff in NSW and Queensland.

Almost half the full-time job cuts were made at its head office, but restructuring also saw many regional ginning and grower services positions slashed.

The company's home turf in the Namoi Valley at Wee Waa was particularly hard hit.

Later restructuring also resulted in Namoi's marketing joint venture with multinational commodities giant Louis Dreyfus Company, effectively giving its partner control of day-to-day management of Namoi's trading and marketing and warehousing activities.

At the time Mr Renehan acknowledged the changes were not necessarily easy or always popular, but there was an expectation a new management agenda would have to "deal with legacy issues and de-risk the business".

"What customers wanted 10 years ago is not what they need today," he said.

"We're making quite a few engineering and technical changes to the way we run our business and provide grower services - internally we're calling it modernisation of Namoi."

He said others in the cotton industry had been forced to react to the drought, making similar tough decisions, cutting back staff and services or even pulling out of the market.



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story Namoi Cotton chief Michael Renehan departs suddenly first appeared on Farm Online.