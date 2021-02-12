Live exporters head to Darwin for 2021 conference

LIVEXchange is on again, with Darwin hosting the livestock export industry's national conference on November 10 -11.



The theme for 2021 is 'From Here to There Together: Strengthening Our Foundations and Creating Connections.

The conference is run by LiveCorp and the Australian Livestock Exporters' Council, this year in conjunction with the Northern Territory Livestock Exporters' Association.



LiveCorp CEO Sam Brown says there are many aspects to the theme, just as there are many aspects to the industry.

"It's about the logistics of getting livestock from Australia around the world, the strength of our markets, and the values shared by everyone in the supply chain, from Australian producers to the families being fed with quality Australian meat overseas," Mr Brown said.

"It's also recognition of how the past has shaped the present, and a chance to think about where we want the industry to go in the next ten years, given it's a decade since the introduction of regulation effectively making exporters responsible for animal welfare in destination markets.

"There's been an enormous amount of innovation over that decade, not just in market. It's on farms and in pre-export preparation, on ships and having specially built ships themselves, as well as having dedicated local animal welfare officers and new animal welfare laws overseas. We look forward to seeing what comes of the next wave of change already underway."

ALEC CEO Mark Harvey-Sutton says the conference is a valuable opportunity to meet and discuss the live export industry with producers and exporters.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has seen recognition of the industry as an essential service, and the important role our producers and exporters play in providing food security for our global partners," he said.

"As an industry able to operate through a global pandemic, we've continued to offer employment opportunities throughout the supply chain, domestically and in international markets.

"COVID-19 has definitely created uncertainty. Never has the maintenance of international trade been more important, as is showing respect for our longstanding relationships with our global partners by continuing to meet their food security needs with Australian livestock."

NTLEA CEO Will Evans is looking forward to hosting LIVEXchange in November.

"Darwin is the home of live cattle exports in Australia and serves as the original gateway to South East Asia for the industry," Mr Evans said.

Registrations for LIVEXchange 2021 are now open via the conference website, www.livexchange.com.au.

