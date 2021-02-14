Unmated first-cross heifers make $1950

News
The MacDonald family, Kevin (left), Breanna and Leigh, Cookernup, were at the sale looking for unmated first-cross heifers and they purchased some paying up to $1750.

Unmated first-cross heifers make $1950 at Boyanup.

THE Nutrien Livestock team lifted the bar a few more notches higher at its Boyanup store cattle sale on February 4, when the 1400 cattle sold averaged $1478, which was more than $100 above its last store sale in January.

It was another outstanding yarding of quality cattle with several highlights, starting with the offering of unmated first-cross heifers that sold extremely well to top at $1950.

As good as this result was, it was overshadowed by the fantastic lines of unmated Angus weaner beef heifers that attracted strong breeder competition to sell to $2060.

Beef steers reached $2253 and an equal 522c/kg, while beef heifers to the trade hit a high of $1475 and 470c/kg.

Beef cross steers were next to sell, reaching $2148 and 386c/kg.

An excellent offering of Friesian steers sold to $1775 and 408c/kg, up 18c/kg compared with January.

Friesian poddies were few in number but sold to $1003 and 464c/kg, similar to last sale.

A much improved offering of mated cows and cows and calves saw the units make to $2420 and mature cows topped at $2650 to see the sale gross more than $2 million.

Starting with the first-cross heifers, LJM Produce, Myalup, set the standard when Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup representative Brett Chatley bought four pens, paying $1950 (twice) $1900 and $1850.

John Gallop also paid $1950 for a pen as well as $1850 for seven heifers from R & C Italiano for Kookabrook.

Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs (left), on the rail with Greg Angilley, Mt Barker. Mr Abbs was an active buyer again while Mr Angilley purchased a pen of the Phillips family's Angus heifers for $1820.

Garry Craigie sold pens of eight in each for $1750 to KM MacDonald and eight heifers for $1700 to Kookabrook.

Buying several pens, LM & EA Crouch, Nannup, bid to $1875 for the top pen of heifers from H & JB Blackburn with the MacDonald family taking two other pens at $1700 and $1650.

The sale moved on to the weaner Angus heifers presented as future matrons from WD & IM Phillips, Manjimup, and the marketing was an outstanding success.

Nutrien Livestock, Harvey representative Ralph Mosca snapped up the first four pens of 11 heifers, paying $2060, $2000, $1980 and $2020, before Greg Angilley, Mt Barker, secured the last pen for $1820.

Peter Pullan, Bridgetown, sold his best pen of 10 heifers to ST Francis for $1700.

A line of 12 heifers weighing 637kg described as Wagyu from LR Bennett went to Harvey Beef for $2156 and 338c/kg.

Two steers weighing 622kg from this vendor then topped the beef steers at $2253 when Rodney Galati bid to 362c/kg for Livestock Shipping Services (LSS).

Later a pen of six Charolais from BJ Jackson joined those at $2039 when the 528kg steers sold for 386c/kg.

A single grey steer from C & R Cherubino is also headed for the ship when selling for $1925 and 350c/kg.

Regular buyers at Boyanup sales, Ross Jamieson (left), Capel and Lou Tuia, Donnybrook, were at the sale. Mr Jamieson took home several pens of Friesian steers up to $1583.

Feedlots, both in WA and Eastern States, live export, agents and graziers all secured cattle.

Graham Brown bought for different orders with eight steers weighing 438kg - the first from Perivale Orchards costing Princess Royal Trading, Burra, South Australia, $1851 at 422c/kg.

The first to sell at more than 500c/kg was a line of 16 Angus weighing 238kg from Lautersha Farm bought by Caris Park for $1203 and 504c/kg.

Just short of 500c/kg were 14 weighing 275kg sold by RG Wheatley that were one of the many lines bought by Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock costing $1369 at 498c/kg.

The top of 522c/kg went to two ultra light grey calves weighing 160kg, bought by Delaney Livestock for $835.

Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River agent Jock Embry was active all sale, including for a lotfeeder client buying the first pen of heifers, six from Vernon J Bussell for $1353 at 404c/kg.

Mr Embry later bought the top price heifers of $1475 when the eight weighing 358kg from D Della & Son cost 412c/kg.

Weighing 231kg, 15 Angus from Kealy Farms, Williams, took top live weight price of 470c/kg when bought by Geoff Willis, Capel, to cost $1088.

Beef cross beef steers reached $2148, paid by LSS for three steers weighing 600kg that made 358c/kg for C & R Angi.

The next best was a pen of 10 Herefords from F Slee & Son that weighed 523kg costing Delaney Livestock, $1872 and 358c/kg also.

The heavy Friesian steers saw seven weighing 595kg in the first pen, top at $1775 when State Wide Livestock bid to 298c/kg.

Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock (left), with client Brett Stacey, Waroona before the Boyanup sale. Mr Pollock bought a number of lines of cattle for his clients.

Faraway Trust sold eight to Delaney Livestock for $1719, while seven from C & R Angi went to Western Meat Packers for $1741 and 300c/kg.

Lighter weights saw several pens go to Mr Brown, buying for Bassam Dabbah for up to $1345 for 11 from N & M Electrical.

Greg Jones, Errol Gardiner, Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick and Mr Mosca were other multiple pen buyers.

Mr Gardiner secured the top pen of Friesian mature poddies, 12 sold by G & PA Angi that cost $1003, as well as younger calves from Kelly-Brae for $929.

The top of 464c/kg went to young calves from Kimlie Pty Ltd costing Mr Gardiner $662.

The top of the cows and calves, three grey units from DP & L Will cost Ken Prowse, Capel, $2420.

Willowbank Agistment, Benger, topped the mated mature cows when Delaney Livestock bid to $2650 for the pen of seven.

After numbers, G Tassos & Co, Bridgetown, paid $2000 for three from LB & K Honey, Oldfield, and up to $1880 for four pens from TV & G Salmeri, Boddington.

The best of the cows from Kea Constructions was $2200 for five Angus bought by Laurence Payne, Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup.

