Weather issues driving grain markets in Northern Hemisphere

New and old season Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat futures are just clinging to the $300 per tonne price level, as values drop to their lowest levels since the end of December.



A short-term decline in daily closing futures values was stalled on Friday night last week, as the market consolidated ahead of the weekend and in the face of arctic conditions in the United States and Black Sea regions.



The concern was that 15 per cent of the US Hard Red Wheat (HRW) crop and 10 per cent of the Soft Red Wheat (SRW) crop was exposed to winterkill because of a lack of snow cover.



In the Ukraine, 15 per cent of its crop has limited snow cover.



On Monday morning this week, Twitter was carrying photographs of new snow cover that will have helped wheat in some parts of the US.



There were also screen shots of temperatures from Ukraine and Russia that indicated minimum temperatures were cold, but not unusually so. This means the winterkill risk over the weekend there has been minimal.



It is interesting to see a flurry of winterkill stories on social media this year.



It has been a few years since winterkill was regularly talked about, in part because of a relatively long stretch of warmer than average winters - particularly in the Black Sea.



Winterkill can be devastating, particularly in the black soils of Ukraine and southern Russia. But it has not featured as a serious impediment to production for some time.



It may not be an issue this year either, depending on just how cold it gets and the level of snow cover ahead of the deepest cold.



What we have seen in recent years is a surge in production, particularly in the Black Sea region - but also in western Europe - as a consequence of mild winters.



It now appears conditions are turning colder for the end of the winter this year, and it may just peg crops back enough to prevent yields from getting to recent highs.



The late cold snaps being experienced in the US, Europe and Black Sea may also disrupt spring plantings - particularly if there is a late snow melt, or if soil temperatures take too long to rise.



We have seen excessive snow in the US stall corn and soybean plantings in recent years, and that has impacted corn production in particular.



That will make the next couple of months interesting, as we see weather issues start to take front and centre in Northern Hemisphere markets.



A true picture of actual winterkill damage will emerge, then we will be watching soil moisture levels as snow melts and as growing season rains arrive or not.



Finally, it will be the impact of weather and soil moisture on the establishment of spring crops.



