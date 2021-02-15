Confusion reigns over gypsum mine closure call

GYPSUM mine operators in the southern Mallee in Victoria were quickly reopened after being forced to remain closed Monday morning due to strict interpretations of Victorian COVID-19 shutdown orders by local law authorities.

Robert Lester, Albacutya Gypsum, said there had been a directive from local police that the business was not to open Monday morning as an essential service as designated under the state's Stage 4 restriction in place until Wednesday.

In previous lockdowns, which only reached Stage 3, the company had been able to open, however this time, with the gypsum season in full swing, Mr Lester said they were told they did not meet the requirements to stay open.

A flurry of phone calls led to the ban being overturned Monday morning.

"We had some trucks arrive on Monday morning that had to be turned away but by about 10am we were able to text them to tell them we were right to go," Mr Lester said.

"It was an inconvenience, but given we don't open weekends it was only a couple of hours we missed and it could have been much worse."

Gypsum is a soil ameliorant used by many farmers on heavier ground to improve soils.

It has been credited as a key component in the yield gains seen over the past 20 years through the southern Wimmera and Western District.

February is peak time for carting the mineral, which is then spread onto paddocks before autumn sowing.

Victoria's major supplies come from the area north of Rainbow and west of Hopetoun in the southern Mallee.

Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) grains group Wimmera representative Ryan Milgate said businesses servicing agriculture needed to come under the same umbrella as agriculture itself.

"Gypsum is a critical product for many farmers and it is a worry when things can be shut down because of one particular interpretation of the rules," Mr Milgate said.

"We'd like to see it made really clear that agriculture and all things required to keep it going are exempt during any of these COVID-19 lockdowns," he said.

"The importance of the job is critical, but notwithstanding that, the work is very isolated and it is easy to maintain all the necessary social distancing protocols while working."

Mr Milgate said the timing for the snap closure could not have had worse timing.

"Thank goodness it was resolved quickly because a lot of people are flat out trying to get gypsum back to their farm and many in the Western District, who have to cart the product long distances, are already behind the eight ball because of the summer rain which delayed them finishing harvest."

Victoria Police have been contacted for clarification regarding the matter.

