AGIC Asia on March 3

ON THE UP: Asian demand for Australian grain is growing.

The Australian Grain Industry Conference (AGIC) will present its AGIC Asia conference on March 3 in a virtual format.

Pat O'Shannassy, head of host organisation Grain Trade Australia, said interest in Australian grain had never been higher.

"With the large 2020-21 crop just harvested, Australia will have high quality exportable supplies available for all markets" he said.

AGIC Asia 2021 will feature opening remarks from Austrade CEO, Tim Beresford and expert speakers will look at several important topics including Australian grain market drivers, a special session to review the quality of the recent crop with updates from major storage operators in WA, SA and east coast Australia.

The conference will also include a special technical session from AEGIC on improving utilisation of Australian wheat and barley in dairy, pig and poultry rations, and the health benefits of "whole" grains.

Growth in protein demand across Asia will be a particular focus, with insights being provided by Jean-Yves Chow from Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

"The breadth of this year's program will give delegates a lot of information and understanding on market drivers as well as growth and value-add opportunities" Mr O'Shannassy said.

With COVID-19 restrictions, this year's event will a virtual format, and follows the successful AGIC Asia virtual conference in 2020.

The 2021 event will feature multi-language channels, with conference sessions being available in Bahasa, Vietnamese as well as English.

