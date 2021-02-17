Big beef cattle offering at Boyanup

THERE will be a vast selection of cattle to suit everyone's needs at this month's Elders Boyanup store sale.

The sale scheduled for next Friday, February 19, will commence at 1.30pm and the yarding of liveweight beef cattle will be interfaced (sequential) sold on AuctionsPlus.

The Elders South West team is expecting to yard 1100 head, which will be made up of a good run of beef steers and heifers, plus the usual run of Friesian steers, as well as first-cross steers and heifers.

Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said the sale would see a good yarding coming in of both beef and dairy steers.

"The liveweight beef cattle will also be interfaced (sequential) sold on AuctionsPlus giving buyers another means of purchasing cattle at the saleyards," Mr Carroll said.

"The beef yarding will consist of some good forward heavyweights to finish off, down to lighter background types.

"The dairy steer offering will be made up of mainly yearling types suitable to finish later in the year and ending the dairy run on a nice line-up of well-bred Friesian poddies."

The biggest vendor in the beef offering will be Dain Pty Ltd, Cowaramup, with 100 Angus steers.

The steers are six to eight months old and are expected to weigh 220 to 250 kilograms.

Elders, Margaret River agent Alec Williams said the owner-bred steers would be ideal for graziers or backgrounders looking for lightweight weaner steers.

Another big vendor in the beef pens will be AC & C McNab, Scott River, with its annual draft when it trucks in 80 Murray Grey sired steers.

The 8-10mo, owner-bred steers are sired by Nangara and Monterey Murray Grey bulls and out of Murray Grey cross and Angus cross females.

The steers are expected to weigh 330-360kg and Mr Williams said they would be ideal for backgrounding or the feedlot.

Kojonup producer Melvin Hettner will also feature in the sale with 60 owner-bred Murray Grey calves (30 steers and 30 heifers).

The line is 6-8mo and will have a weight range of 220-260kg.

Elders, Manjimup representative Cameron Harris said the line would be suitable for backgrounders or graziers to grow out.

Fox Farming, Scott River, will also be among the larger vendors in the beef lanes with 40 owner-bred Angus cross calves (20 steers and 20 heifers).

The line is 6-8mo and is expected to weigh from 260-290kg.

Mr Williams said the line would be perfect for graziers or backgrounders looking for lightweight calves to grow out.

Manjimup operation F Jones & G Worthington will present 24 owner-bred Angus heifers aged 10-12 months.

The heifers are based on Gandy Angus bloodlines and have been weaned for a month.

Mr Harris said the heifers were in forward store condition and would be suitable to grow out on either grain or grass.

The line will weigh from 270-320kg.

Other bigger beef lines in the sale will be 23 Angus steers aged 14-16mo (400-450kg) from Baypoint Holdings and 18 Blonde d'Aquitaine cross heifers aged 10-12mo (340-380kg) from AM Harris & GT Fazey, Bridgetown.

In the Friesian steer run Murray Taylor, Uduc Brook Pty Ltd, Uduc, will have the largest numbers in the yards.

Mr Taylor has nominated 50 Friesian steers aged 6-10mo which have all been bred and reared in the family's dairy that is currently milking 270 cows.

Normally the steers would have been sold as poddies but Mr Taylor has held on to them longer due to excess amounts of the feed on the property.

The line has had all vaccinations and health treatments including 7in1 twice.

Also in the Friesian offering will be regular monthly seller Negus Enterprises, Tutanup, with 30 owner-bred Friesian steers.

The steers from the operation are 4-6mo and have been dehorned and had all the health treatments.

Stockdale Pastoral, Ruabon, will match Negus Enterprises in terms of numbers and will offer 30 Friesian poddies aged 3-6mo, while West & Haggerty, Capel, will offer 17 black and white poddies aged 3-4 months.

When it comes to the first-cross steers and heifers TA Hick, Scotsdale, will offer 10 Angus-Friesian steers aged 14-16mo while Sealbiz Pty Ltd, Karridale and VR & EJ Pitter, Waroona, will both offer 10 Angus-Friesian heifers each aged 16-18mo and 12-14mo respectively.

More information: contact sale co-ordinator Michael Carroll on 0427 975 620.



