WA lockdown boosts milko demand

WESTERN Australian dairy processor Brownes Dairy scaled up its home-delivery Milko service to meet a surge in demand during Perth's snap five-day COVID-19 lockdown earlier this month.

"Brownes Milko quickly became a lifeline for people in Perth who were unable to get to the shops during the lockdown and since then we've kept this traditional community service going strong," said Brownes spokeswoman Natalie Sarich-Dayton.

Brownes scaled up its Milko delivery capacity within hours of Premier Mark McGowan's January 31 announcement of a new lockdown for Perth, Peel and the South West regions, with orders rising to more than 900 households by two days into the lockdown.

Brownes had 12 Milko vans on the road delivering dairy products from 6am to 8pm, with the Perth delivery zone expanded to include Armadale and Rockingham.

One Brownes Dairy customer wrote on the company's Facebook page: "To know Brownes is stepping up to the plate at short notice again to do everything in your power to ensure I, and so many others, can continue to safely receive dairy products is greatly appreciated".

Brownes used the COVID-safe plan it developed in 2020s lockdown for deliveries, with all drivers wearing masks and gloves and texting customers before they arrive so the goods can be set down within a secure space outside the door, such as inside a laundry basket.

Milk, cheese and other dairy products can be ordered through Brownes' online portal: homedelivery. brownesdairy.com.au