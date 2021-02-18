Anniversary competition another classic

FOURTEEN teams contested the 2021 Men's Fours Two Day Classic at the Bolgart Bowling Club last Tuesday and Wednesday.

COVID-19 restrictions meant that three teams from Perth had to withdraw, with an Esperance team also being a scratching due to the illness of a team member.

Club captain Ed Ludeman did a good job in getting an extra four teams as a result.

The two-day competition has been running for 15 years, attracting clubs from Mukinbudin in the east, as well as Wanneroo in the metropolitan zone and surrounding Wheatbelt clubs.

The Bolgart Bowling Club ladies catered for the event and were supported by two men who cooked a barbecue on the first day, with the Bolgart Sports Club providing the refreshments.

Strong sponsorship saw the club go from $3000 in 2006 to $4800 this year and all 56 players this year received a 2021 15th anniversary stubby holder, listing all the sponsors.

Runners up Todd Meston (left), Chris Schell (skip), Bruce Clarke and Lester Snooke from the Bolgart/Goomalling team.

Day one winners Barry Young (left), John Jaworski senior, George Due (sub), John Jaworski junior, (skip) from the Toodyay/Bolgart team.

Day two winners skip Brad King (left), Phil Becker, Darren Manuel and Glenn McGill from the Geraldton/ Northam/Wongan Hills/Bolgart team.

Bevan Clarke (left) and Neville Clarke cooked the barbecue steaks on the first night of the event.

Overall winners: Shane Manuel, Kristian Carr, Jon Park, Bailey McDonnell (Northam/ Goomalling). Main sponsor Kevin, Merle and Darren Manuel, Rural Property Professionals.

Runners Up: Todd Meston, Chris Schell, Bruce Clarke, Lester Snooke (Bolgart/Goomalling). Sponsor - Westcoast Wool & Livestock represented by Glenn McGill.

Day 1: Andrew Watson, John Jaworski sen, John Jaworski jun, Barry Young (Toodyay). Sponsor - Bendigo Bank Toodyay.

Day 2: Darren Manuel, Phil Becker, Brad King, Glenn McGill (Wongan/Northam/Geraldton/ Bolgart). Sponsor - Avon Valley Toyota, principal Leonie Knipe.

Round 1: Mick Garrett, Trevor Jones, Norm Wass, Colin Riggs (Dowerin).

Round 2: Don Dellar, Noel Reed, Paul Pascoe, Jim Howieson (Wongan Hills).

Round 3: Steve Lange, Gary Morrison, Athol Ventris, Graham Nicoll (Mukinbudin).

Round 4: Graham Gregory, Edward Ludemann, Justin Edmonds, John Mitchell (Northam/Bolgart).

Round 5: Brad Parker, Ken Parker, Ken Wolfenden, Brian Shepherd (Northam).

Round 6: Phil Watson, Ken Adams, Brian Bosjnak, Peter Mete (Toodyay/Bolgart).

Consolation prizes: G. Scott, Ian Woods, Steve Lange and Lyndon Bird. Sponsor - Nutrien Wool, Bolgart Rural Merchandise, Bolgart Hotel, AL's Auto Electrics, Gilbert Nominees (WFI), Sandfinish, Bolgart Sports Club and Walker Diesel Service.