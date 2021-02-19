Summit Gelbvieh sale tops at $12,500

A CONSISTENT catalogue of quality bulls was appreciated by bidders who helped produce a strong result for the Pugh family at the 13th annual on-property Summit Gelbvieh bull and female sale at Narrikup last Friday.

There was plenty of interest in this year's catalogue of bulls with new and return buyers filling the bleachers.

A relaxed atmosphere was created with the Helmsman auction format, giving buyers 20 minutes of bidding, with all the bulls up for sale simultaneously before reducing to two minute bidding periods and then eventually to one minute until bidding ceased.

The sale lasted just over an hour with bids continuing to flood in, keeping the Elders team on their toes.

With two bulls withdrawn prior to the sale, 23 registered bidders cleared 17 of 19 bulls offered for a sale average of $8217, improving on last year's fixture which saw 11 from 24 bulls sell at a top of $5000 and an average of $4114.

Pushing the clearance total up was KA & HA Sewell, Narikup, when they purchased the only composite bull, Summit Black Composite Q001 (April drop) in lot 21 after the auction for $4000.

Troy (left) and Peter Mostert, Redmond West, looking over the Summit Gelbvieh bulls for sale at Narrikup last Friday.

In addition to the bulls, a number of May/June 2020 drop heifers grouped into four lots were also offered but failed to sell during the auction.

It was return buyers, the Avery family, WC, BE & DC, Avery, Scott River, that made the top bid of $12,500 to secure the heavily sought after lot eight, Summit Manny Q0202 Red Gelbvieh bull.

Buyers were attracted to its genetics and physical characteristics including its length and muscle.

Sired by Summit Centurion the 660-kilogram top-priced bull was the youngest in the catalogue and had estimated breeding values (EBVs) of 0.2 birthweight, +13, +20,+23 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights as well as +16 carcase weight (CWT), +21 mature cow weight (MCW) and +3 milk.

The Averys run a commercial herd of Gelbviehs which are crossed with Murray Greys.

Daryl Avery said he was very pleased with the bull and they kept coming back to purchase from the stud because they like the genetics of the stud.

"He is a young June calf with a nice topline, plus he is well-muscled and has a very good softness," Mr Avery said.

"Overall he is just a really nice bull."

Elders, Margaret River agent Alec Williams, who was at the sale with the Averys and helped them purchase, said the bull was very well-tempered and had outstanding growth for its age.

"He will be a great addition to the Avery's operation," Mr Williams said.

Mark Schedley (left), Jerramungup and Ken Goodall, Albany inspecting the bulls prior to the sale at Narrikup last Friday.

The Averys also walked away with some Dectomax, which was donated by Zoetis for the top-price buyer of the sale.

By the sale's end, the Averys had picked up two more Red Gelbvieh bulls, Summit Raven Q0027 for $8500 and Summit Cash Q106 for $7000, to finish with a team of three at an average of $9333.

Paying the second top-price was Creek Farms, Boyup Brook, when it placed a final bid of $12,250 for Summit Brick Q0004.

The Summit Brick M083 son, 780kg bull, which was catalogued in lot one, was described in the catalogue as having a great thickness and attracted the interest of several buyers.

Along with its physical attributes it had the EBVs to match including -0.1 birthweight, +16, +31, +44 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +28 CWT, +45 MCW and +0.3 rib fat.

McVay Pastoral, Esperance, purchased just the one bull at $10,250 to be the third-best price of the sale.

The bull, Summit Brick Q0146 was also sired by Summit Brick M083 and weighed in at 716kg.

It has EBVs of +0.6 birthweight and +15, +27, +36 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

Mullalyup-based buyer Jay C Higgins, paid $9000 for the lot 14, Summit Cashman Q0085 bull, which is sired by Summit Cashman M030.

The 734kg bulls EBVs include -0.5 for birthweight, +12, +23, +18 for 200, 400 and 600 day-weights as well as +4 milk and +17 CWT.

Coming away with two bulls was repeat client Trevelly Pty Ltd, Denmark, which purchased one Red Gelbvieh, Summit Brick Q0116, sired by Summit Brick at $8250 and one Black Gelbvieh, Summit Pat Cash Q0100, sired by Summit Cashman M030 at $5500.

It was Hacienda De Trigo, Corrigin, that paid $5000 for the other Black Gelbvieh bull, Summit Centurion Q0167, which sold under the hammer.

Buying one bull, Summit Brick Q0154 (red), sired by Summit Brick, also at $8250 was SC & HM Jupp, Gingin and PJ & HG Anderson, Youngs Siding, also purchased one bull, Summit Cash Q0112 (red) sired by Summit Cashman M030 at $7500.

Also paying $7500 for one Red Gelbvieh bull each was Kangarabbi Farms, Narrikup, for Summit Drogo Q090, RL Cake & Co, Gairdner, for Summit Brick Q070 and CD Sharp & Son, Donnybrook, for Summit Bond Q083.

Albany operation 1888 Grazing Co paid $7250 for one bull, Summit Brick Q0015 which weighed 774kg.

Elders auctioneer Nathan King, who was in charge of the auction, said it was one of the stud's stronger sales.

"There was a fantastic clearance and the Helmsman auction system worked well," Mr King said.

"The benefit of the Gelbviehs is that they are good quality, even, strong bulls which provide a good return on investment.

"The continued support of regular clients was appreciated, as well as the added support of new buyers."

Speaking on behalf of the Summit team Clare King said she was very happy with the sale result.

"The stud has been working really hard on breeding more consistent, quality bulls and that was evident in the sale team that was presented, with buyers clearing nearly all of the bulls," she said.

"We were very happy with all the bulls that were offered this year and the sale result definitely exceeded our expectations."