Quality Wheatbelt farm has it all

Price: Offers

Location: North Miling

Area: 1289ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Terry Norrish 0429 471 219

STONE'S Block offers an excellent mixed farming opportunity in a reliable medium rainfall region.

The sellers are very motivated and offers in the region of $1235 per hectare ($500 per acre) will be highly considered.

Located 25 kilometres north of Miling and 28km south west of Dalwallinu with bitumen road frontage to the West Dalwallinu Road, the property offers land conducive to cropping and livestock grazing.

It is described as 75 per cent croppable, with 50pc of the farm having good sandplain soils which are gravel sands and pear tree and can be highly productive.

The balance of the farm has good grazing opportunities, with 12 soaks giving an abundance of available water.

The property has had good inputs in recent years with more than two tonnes of lime applied over most of it, along with deep ripping and delving done where required.

Twenty to 30 units of potassium are applied to cereals each year, along with a minimum 12 units of phosphate and 50-70 units of nitrogen.

The property has a full complement of infrastructure with a key machinery storage shed, two utility sheds and a four-stand shearing shed with yards.

There is a fertiliser bunker for 100 tonnes of compound fertiliser and a 50,000 litre liquid fertiliser tank, along with three 30,000L water tanks for spraying purposes.

There is also a three-bedroom brick and tile residence.

With land prices going through the roof in recent months, Stone's Block is a great opportunity to add-on to your existing operation or make a start of your own as a stand alone.

It offers the chance for a low cost entry without breaking the bank and you are still only just over two hours' drive from Perth.