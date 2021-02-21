MeatUp Forums to deliver insights

Red meat producers will hear about the latest research programs for the industry at a conference in Perth in August.

RED meat producers can hear the latest regionally-relevant insights from research, development and adoption (RD&A) programs funded by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) when a new series of events across the country from next month.

MeatUp Forums will be held predominantly throughout southern Australia for beef, sheepmeat and goatmeat producers to access practical, whole-of-business information and tools they can use on-farm to improve productivity and profitability, including in Perth on August 5.

MLA general manager, research, development and adoption, Michael Crowley, said the program for each MeatUp Forum had been designed by producers from the local region through producer working groups, to ensure topics, content and presenters were regionally relevant.

"MLA has taken the fundamental principles of some of its most popular producer extension programs to create the all-encompassing MeatUp Forums," Mr Crowley said.

"MeatUp Forums are designed to demonstrate the value of implementing new practices or technology onfarm.

"They will link with other MLA activities, programs and projects that producers can get involved in to enable them to further build knowledge and skills."

The forums are free for red meat levy payers and $50 (excluding GST) for non-red meat levy payers.

Registration is essential for catering purposes.

While the intention is for the events to be run in-person, this may change given any COVID-19 travel restrictions and health advice.