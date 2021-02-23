A SMALL parcel of farming land located in the centre of the rich Kalkee Plains north of Horsham in the Wimmera sold for $5450 an acre at auction last Friday.

Bill Ower, of selling agent Bill Ower Real Estate, said the 320 acre (129 hectare) parcel of land on Byrneville West Road at Blackheath presented good cropping opportunities.

RELATED: Big Kaniva sale

RELATED: Lower Norton block makes big money

"It is primarily black Wimmera clay, capable of growing really good crops, apart from a small 8 acre (3.2ha) that has light timber across it," Mr Ower said.

The block is fenced into three main paddocks, plus a holding paddock with a shed and shed trees, comprising the timber component.

It is also on the Wimmera-Mallee pipeline, meaning it can be used for livestock as well as cropping.

The block, sold by Barbara Keech of Horsham, was bought by Kardella Plains, run by local farmers Graham and Susie Hedt.

It was sown to wheat and barley last year after a legume hay phase in 2019.

Mr Ower said there was a crowd of 70 to 80 at the nearby Sailors Home Hall for the auction, which went in $50/ac increments to $4800/ac and then $25/ac bids.

He said the price was in line with other land sales over the traditional late summer selling period.

"We're seeing excellent returns, especially for quality farmland like this block," Mr Ower said.

The story Prime Wimmera black ground to $5450/ac first appeared on Farm Online.