Coonamble Angus sale grosses $1.369m

A NEW benchmark was set for Western Australian bull sales at the Coonamble Angus on-property bull sale at Bremer Bay on Tuesday which was record-breaking in more ways than one.

In the sale the Davis family offered and sold 102 Angus sires to both WA and Eastern States' buyers for a record single vendor sale average of $13,422, while the sale gross of $1.369 million was also the highest ever gross for a single vendor bull sale in WA.

This marked a $4015 lift in average and a $607,000 increase in gross compared to the 2020 sale where 81 of 83 bulls sold at auction for an average of $9407 and grossed $762,000.

The terrific sale result was built on the back of strong buying right through the sale by 75 registered buyers who pushed prices beyond the $20,000 mark on 13 occasions.

The top price of the sale was $30,000, which is the highest price for a bull sold this year in WA.

Coonamble Q24, which was catalogued in lot nine, was purchased by the Bairstow family, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace.

Coonamble Q24 is sired by Sitz Investment 660Z and ranks in the top five per cent of the breed for rib and rump fat and milk as well as the top 10pc for daughters ease of calving, carcase weight and birthweight.

Two other bulls sold for $25,000 or more.

The Walker family, Coonac Angus, Wilga, paid $26,000 for Coonamble Q502, which is by GAR Ashland and Charcol Springs, Manjimup, bid to $25,000 for Coonamble Q524, which is by Baldridge Beast Mode B074.

Both these bulls were spring 2019-drop.



