Hay run support extends to Carnarvon

CARNARVON is the latest region to receive a visit from Farmers Across Borders (FAB).

On the weekend, four road trains delivered donated hay to pastoralists in the region who have been battling dry conditions.

The team left Esperance on Saturday, travelling via Wagin to Perth and continuing onto Carnarvon on Sunday.

More than 3000 kilometres was driven to complete the round trip by the time the volunteer drivers reached home again.

This is a week after 15 trucks travelled from Esperance to the Goldfields, Murchison and Gascoyne regions.

The charity said an astounding amount of feed has been donated by farmers from the Esperance region and the Wheatbelt.

FAB president Sam Starcevich said the charity was always amazed at the number of people willing to help with the cause.

"We continue to be humbled by all of the people willing to help us with our mission, even people giving us cash donations on the road," Ms Starcevich said.

The team will be completing runs throughout the year around the country, many of which are undertaken behind the scenes to get all the feed where it needs to go.

Jeep continued its support of FAB, joining the group with a support vehicle to the stations.

FAB said any support for hay runs was welcome, with donations towards fuelling the trucks being a priority.

Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

