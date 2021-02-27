Tullibardine Angus sire makes $18,500

IT was great to see the Tullibardine Angus and Murray Grey stud seeing the returns of a cracking cattle market, together with a huge amount of hard work when the stud's on-property bull sale results blew last year's gross, average and top price figures out of the water.

Prices topped at $18,500 for Angus sire Tullibardine Quarter Pounder Q32 who looked the goods for sheer carcase potential and the sire caught the eye of new buyer Kim Dunnet, OM Dunnet & Co, Nannup.

Tipping the scales at 926kg, the sire looked particularly easy doing and there was no hesitation to start the bidding with plenty of hands in the air for the opening bid.

A Texas Earnan L612 son and out of Tullibardine Katrine F119, Mr Dunnet said that while he looked closely at what was on paper for the bull, his attention was caught by the sire's exceptional volume, softness and balance.

"I selected more on what I saw in the bull rather than on the figures however that said he also had the figures to support his visual appeal.

"Of particular interest was his P8, rib fat and growth figures.

"His progeny will suit our winter feeding program as we supply the Harvey Beef grassfed market and we need that better fat cover, early maturing and high performance growth type for that specific market."

Mr Dunnet said the bull would be used in his operation specifically over first cross females with the view to also retaining the female progeny.

The second top-priced bull at the Tullibardine bull sale last week was an Angus which sold for $16,000. Pictured with the bull is Elders auctioneer James Culleton (left), Tullibardine stud principal Alistair Murray, buyer Luke Gatti, L & C Gatti, Redmond, and Nutrien Livestock, Great Southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey.

For growth figures, the top price bull was well above breed average at +60, +105 and +147 for his 200, 400 and 600 day weights and his raw EMA scan was 125cm2.

Second top price of the sale was also a sire from the Angus section of the catalogue with Tullibardine Quartermaine Q43 being knocked down to L & C Gatti, Redmond, for $16,000.

Clients of the Tullibardine stud for more than six years, Luke Gatti, said that they had been getting very good results from the Tullibardine sires over their straight Angus herd.

Sired by the homebred Tullibardine Night Life N26 and out of Tullibardine Julitha N76 the second top price sire was also well above the breed average for his 200, 400 and 600 day weights at +56, +101 and +144 and this was something that Mr Gatti looked at specifically when choosing his new sire.

"I liked his growth figures and when you look at him he has plenty of natural thickness and fleshing," he said.

"My plan is to use him over mature cows to breed replacement females."

Angus

With regard to the remainder of the Angus section of the catalogue 28 out the 29 bulls offered continued to sell exceptionally well to a total average of $9848 (up a whopping $3829 on last year's Angus average).

The high prices continued to roll in and a sale third top price of $15,500 was reached when Millstream Pastoral put their hand up to secure lot 10 Tullibardine Quarry Q86.

A Milla Murrah Conversion J42 son, the third top-price bull was also a trait leader for growth figures at +57, +100 and +138 for 200, 400 and 600 day weights as well as being +8 for EMA (breed average +6).

Long-term client of Tullibardine, FV Hortin & Son, Torbay, ensured they got the bulls they wanted and put together a team of five bulls paying to a top of $14,250 and the enterprise continued to pay top dollar for its bulls with the remaining sires it selected going for $14,000, $13,500, $10,250 and $8750.

BJ Panizza Family Trust, Albany, also bid high for is selection paying $13,500 for a Millah Murrah Compliment son while Rayview Park, Manypeaks, bought a Millah Murrah Tex sire at $12,500.

The high prices continued to be hit and Moran & Co paid $11,000 for their sire while Ten Year Investments paid $10,500 for their bull.

Bunns Vineyard put together a team of four Angus bulls paying to a top of $8000 and average of $6937 while EP & TJ Johnston & Sons bought two at $8250 and $7500 and PR & SM Marshall paid $8500 and $7000 for their two.

The last of the Angus bulls kept their value up right to the end with three buyers all paying $8500 for their selections including MI & DM Twentyman, Nanarup, DJ & BE Bell and SA & SH Smith, Narrikup.

Murray Grey

While the offering of 14 exceptionally well bred Murray Grey bulls were not as in demand, eight sold to good money with a top price of $7000 being paid by Bob Pumphrey, Nutrien for an undisclosed buyer.

The top price bull Tullibardine Quinns Rock Q116 exemplified the extreme depth and softness of the Murray Grey breed and this was supported by the highest raw EMA scan in the Murray Grey catalogue at 123cm2.

$7000 was the top price paid for a Tullibardine Murray Grey bull last week and pictured with the bull were Elders auctioneer James Culleton (left), Virbac representative Tony Murdoch, Tullibardine Murray Grey stud principal Alistair Murray and Nutrien Livestock, Great Southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey.

At 862kg, Quinns Rock led the way on paper as well as in the sale ring with its other EBV's reflecting a very strong overall package which included +7 for milk, and +40, +63 and +85 for its 200, 400 and 600 day weights.

Lot two Tullibardine Quarter Mile Q93 was set in the sights of GR & J Buller, Monterey Murray Grey stud, Karridale, and they secured the bull for $6000.

The second top price grey bull already carried the Monterey blood with its sire being Monterey Mandingo M204.

Other buyers to put their hand up to take home a renowned Tullibardine sire included BJ, LN & SJ Lynch who bought two bulls paying $4500 and $4000 while Frank Carsteins paid $4250 for a single selection.

CA & PA Norton, Narrikup, secured one Murray Grey bull at $4000 (as well as two Angus bulls for $6500 and $6000) while both Merrinvale Grazing, Redmond, and Metcalfe Pastoral, Manypeaks, both paid $4000 for their single bulls.

