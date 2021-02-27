Grain handling site with 21,000t capacity

A GRAIN handling facility in a prime Albany location is for sale.

The facility was established by well known local identity Tim Sampson, who developed the property and successfully operated a grain cleaning, drying, storage and transport operation from the site for many years.

The most recent development saw an additional six large capacity silos being built in 2010, each with about 3000 tonne capacity.

The property has just been listed through Elders Real Estate, with Elders senior rural real estate executive Simon Cheetham indicating grain handling facilities of this scale rarely come up for sale.

Elders Real Estate does have another grain handling facility listed for sale in Bibra Lake, however this facility on Copal Road does have a much larger handling capacity and is on a larger parcel of freehold land.

"This facility could appeal to grain buyers and traders, processors, large farmers, syndicates of farmers and corporate farmers," Mr Cheetham said.

"There is scope for the buyer to extend or develop the facility, specialise in high value grains or supplying niche markets or provide new services from the site which may not be grain related."

The property is strategically located to receive grain grown throughout the Great Southern and South Coast region and carted towards Albany via the Albany Highway, Chester Pass Road and the South Coast Highway.

It is offered for sale by expressions of interest (EOI) and Mr Cheetham declined to give a price guide or estimate.

Measuring 3.87 hectares, the property consists of three freehold lots which are zoned General Industrial.

The property on 1 Copal Road is a vacant lot with frontage (but not access) to Menang Road, with 11 and 19 Copal Road housing the silo facility, which has about 21,000t of grain storage and the associated infrastructure which includes a weighbridge, offices, grain cleaners, dryers, receival pits, elevators and conveyors.

It is about 12 kilometres from the Albany port.

The offering consists of the following three freehold lots:

1 Copal Road (lot 85) of 11,144 square metres of vacant land

11 Copal Road (lot 84) of 13,230m2 and includes the six main silos and associated infrastructure

19 Copal Road (lot 76) of 14,344m2 and housing 34 grain silos plus a 29m weighbridge, grain drying and cleaning facilities.

The property is offered for sale on an "as is, where is" basis, with prospective buyers to undertake their own due diligence as to the suitability of the property for their planned use.

EOIs close on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 4pm.

