Bikes geared up for sheep show winners

ELDERS and Farm Weekly will again put forward two Honda XR 190L AG two-wheeled agricultural motorbikes as major prizes as part of their joint sponsorship of this year's Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama - on Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6.

One motorbike will be awarded to the winner of the supreme Merino exhibit and the second motorbike will be awarded to the winner of the champion group of two rams and two ewes in the British and Australasian Sheep Breeds judging.

Elders and Farm Weekly jointly sponsor the supreme Merino exhibit at Woolorama, in addition to 48 championship classes in the Merino section, the Peter Sanders Woolorama Cup, the TR Murdoch Cup and 12 champion ram classes in the British and Australasian Sheep Breeds section, along with the supreme champion British and Australasian Breeds sheep, supreme champion ewe all breeds, champion Poll Dorset sire's progeny group and champion group of one ram and two ewes.

Elders, stud stock manager Tim Spicer said Elders was again happy to be involved in sponsoring Woolorama in 2021 and providing a motorbike for the Merino and the British and Australasian Breeds judging.

"The Wagin Woolorama is a great industry event and provides stud breeders with a top opportunity to showcase their upcoming genetics to the public early in the year," Mr Spicer said.

"We have sponsored a motorbike in the Merino section since 2018 and added one to the British and Australasian Breeds last year after requests from the industry.

"We are extremely happy to be supporting both sheep sheds again and see it as an opportunity to give back to the industry and our clients.

"We are also extremely grateful to the Woolorama committee for its support of this initiative and for allowing us to be involved."

The Yonga Downs White Suffolk stud, Gnowangerup, took home the Farm Weekly-Elders sponsored motorbike in the British and Australasian Breeds section at the 2020 Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama, when its group of two rams and two ewes were put in first place in the judging.

Farm Weekly livestock manager Jodie Rintoul said Woolorama was an iconic event in the WA rural calendar and Farm Weekly was proud to be a major sponsor of the event.

"Woolorama has always received strong entries in both sheep sheds and is well supported by breeders from right across the State, so as a company we are really proud to be part of it," Ms Rintoul.

"We see the sponsorship collaboration between Farm Weekly and Elders as a great fit for both businesses."

"Elders has more than 180 years association with rural Australia and Farm Weekly next year will celebrate its centenary of servicing rural WA with the trusted Farm Weekly publication."

Mr Ward said Woolorama was very grateful for the sponsorship provided by both Elders and Farm Weekly again in both sheep judging rings.

"We are really pleased to be able to put up a motorbike as a prize for both the Merino and British and Australasian Breeds exhibitors," Mr Ward said.

"We appreciate the long-term sponsorship provided by both companies and the motorbikes are certainly a drawcard for exhibitors.

"By all indications numbers in both sheep sheds will be similar to last year so there should be some good competition for the motorbikes."

