Carmen steps up to sponsorship role

PERTH's loss, is Wagin's gain, with experienced events manager Carmen Keed appointed to a new position as the Wagin Woolorama sponsorship co-ordinator.

The role was created this year to support existing sponsors and to create opportunities for new partnerships with Woolorama.

The event is on this Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6.

Ms Keed grew up in Wagin and attend the local district high school and later Narrogin High School for years 11 and 12.

After finishing school, she moved to Perth and has been living and working there ever since.

While working in retail and mining logistics, she also discovered she had a passion for working in major events - which led to stints with the Chevron City to Surf for Activ, Channel Seven Christmas Pageant, Anzac Day events, Perth Garden Festival and the Perkins MACA Cancer 200 Ride and Walk for Women's Cancer.

She also spent two years lecturing at South Metropolitan TAFE.

Ms Keed saw the sponsorship job advertised on the Woolorama FaceBook page and thought it sounded ideal.

The timing was perfect, given COVID-19 restrictions had meant most of the events she had been working on in Perth were cancelled.

She hopes to share her knowledge of the event industry and work with the existing team to help make the show bigger and better.

Ms Keed also wants to support the community, where her family still live.

She has many fond memories of walking to the pool for school swimming lessons and everyone in her class running to the fence to see what new rides were being installed at sideshow alley that year.

She is most excited about the opportunity to learn the agricultural side of the show, to meet and work with a dedicated team of people and to experience the other side of a show that she enjoyed growing up in Wagin.

More information: contact Ms Keed at sponsorship@woolorama.com.au

