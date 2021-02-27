Farming gem offered for the first time





Price: $1.28m

Location: Bannister

Area: 200.23ha

Agent: Ray White Rural WA

Contact: Jeremy Genders 0429 689 920

Hugh Ness 0428 551 743

IDEALLY located about 74 kilometres south of Armadale via the Albany Highway (with frontage) and 21km north of the Boddington townsite, Sandrina Park is a highly scenic and well-maintained farm.

This is the first time that Sandrina Park has been offered for sale as the current owner has been the only owner and developed the property.

Recent rainfall records show the property is in a very reliable zone of 612 millimetres per annum over 10 years.

The land is primarily gently undulating, with well drained forest gravels and a strong granite influence throughout the property.

Originally timbered by marri, wandoo and jarrah, the property has been conservatively cleared and developed.

Sandrina Park is ideal for either grain production or grazing.

It would be suitable for growing canola, barley, oats or hay while grazing sheep or cattle.

Water is supplied via six dams and one fresh soak.

There are six rainwater tanks connected to the house and sheds and the property has good potential for increasing the water supply.

Sandrina Park is well fenced throughout by mainly steel and timber posts with seven line Ringlock and two barbs.

There is a central laneway for easy stock movement and seven paddocks.

The homestead is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom brick and iron roofed home, with verandahs.

The house has a kitchen, lounge/dining room, laundry, tile fire, air-conditioning, electric stove and oven and gas hot water system.

The mature gardens are reticulated, with a small orchard.

Outbuildings include four machinery sheds including one with a lockable workshop, steel cattle yards and a loading ramp.